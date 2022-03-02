Transfer news: Bayern Munich interested in signing Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.

The German champions have been scouting the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, in recent matches and will continue to watch him in upcoming games.

If they continue to be as impressed as they have been so far, Sky Sports News has been told to expect Bayern to make an approach to Boro about a summer transfer in the coming weeks.

Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also tracking Spence's progress at the City Ground along with every club in the Premier League.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been watching him closely this season as they look to sign new right wing-backs, and both considered making bids in January.

Image: Spence has been watched by teams from the top divisions in England and Germany

Spence was allowed to join Forest on loan due to Boro's preference to play Isiah Jones at right wing-back - Jones has also been enjoying a stellar season at the Riverside.

The aforementioned Bundesliga teams have also been watching him this season, as well as top sides from the Premier League, but he has played less senior football than Spence.

A number of German clubs including Bayern have made signing young talent from England a key part of their recruitment strategies.

The Bundesliga champions signed former England U21 left wing-back Omar Richards from Reading last summer, while 18-year-old Scotland U19 Liam Morrison plays for Bayern Munich II.

And, while he is now a Germany international, Jamal Musiala played for England's youth teams as he came through the ranks at Southampton and Chelsea before signing for Bayern in 2019.

Bayern are now seriously looking at Spence, whose Boro contract expires in 2023 and whom the club are prepared to listen to offers for.

Image: Jamal Musiala (right) joined Bayern Munich in 2019

Spence has been instrumental in Forest's rise up the table under Steve Cooper, topping the stats in the Championship for successful dribbles (48).

He has also recovered the ball more times than Jones (150 v 139), made more interceptions (45 v 25) and made more forward passes (388 v 221).

Jones, however, has eight assists to Spence's two, created 40 chances to Spence's 23, crossed 70 times compared to Spence's 57 and won more tackles (60 v 44).

Spence, who has also clocked the fastest speed of any full-back in the Championship, is expected to start again for Forest, live on Sky Sports Football this Friday night against Sheffield United.