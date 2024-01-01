January transfer window: Ivan Toney, Mary Earps and Jadon Sancho among the players to keep an eye on this month

Sky Sports takes a look at some of the players to keep an eye on in the January transfer window; the Premier League window closes on February 1 at 11pm; the window closes at midnight in Scotland on February 1; the WSL window closes a day earlier on January 31
Monday 1 January 2024 11:14, UK
The transfer window is open and these are some of the key players to keep an eye on this January.
With his ban from football soon to be over, the Brentford striker's future is expected to be a hot topic in the January transfer window. Brentford will need a monumental offer to sell the England striker, though, with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested.
Brentford intend to keep their star striker, who is available from January 17, until the summer at least. Suggestions of a £50m-£60m offer have been met with derision by the board, who are thought to want £100m for the striker.
You can watch what could be Toney's first game back for Brentford, live on Sky Sports, when Nottingham Forest head to west London on January 20.
The almost certain to be named back-to-back FIFA Best goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer. Manchester United want to keep her but talks have been ongoing for 18 months without any resolution.
Arsenal were keen in the summer and are expected to be interested again if they get a sniff of Earps' availability in January. Interest from Champions League contenders abroad is also strong but that's more likely to be for a summer move.
Manchester United will implement a more ruthless approach to their process over player contracts in a bid to prioritise the right culture and recruitment strategy over business interests.
Erik ten Hag banished the Man Utd forward from the first-team facilities at the start of the season with the caveat that he would return if he apologised for publicly denying his manager's claim he didn't work hard enough in training.
There appears to be no way back at United unless new part-owners INEOS step in. Moves to Germany, Saudi Arabia, Juventus and Barcelona have all been mooted. January will bring more clarity to his future.
Pep Guardiola has made it abundantly clear that the England midfielder is not part of his plans at Man City. Ahead of the Euros, Phillips will surely be keen to seek some guaranteed playing time to avoid testing Gareth Southgate's seemingly unwavering loyalty.
A shock link with Man Utd emerged but seems unlikely. Newcastle and Juventus are said to be interested and City are understood to be looking for potential cover for Phillips.
Following the arrival of David Raya, the future of Arsenal's other goalkeeper has been thrown into uncertainty. Although Mikel Arteta says the two are fighting for the No 1 spot, Raya is firmly established as his preferred option.
Newcastle have been linked, with Nick Pope set for a long spell out injured. Arsenal have other areas of their squad to strengthen and may not be keen to let him go. Should he push for a move, though, things could change - and a sale could fund incomings for other areas in the squad.
After nearly becoming a Bayern Munich player on Deadline Day in the summer, Fulham signed their holding midfielder up on a new contract. However, the noise around a move away persists, with Bayern said to be interested in trying to resurrect the deal.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also among those reportedly keen on the Portugal international. Although, the Gunners would need to sell before they could add another midfielder and Liverpool are understood to have different priorities.
Fulham are interested in a January deal for Fluminense midfielder Andre.
The Fluminense midfielder is attracting interest from Fulham and could be a replacement for Palhinha should he leave. The 22-year-old was a target for Liverpool before they opted to sign Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.
Recent reports in Spain suggest Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Andre.
It's been a tough few months for the England 'keeper. She lost her place as Manchester City's No.1 to Khiara Keating, dealt with injuries and wasn't named in the England squad for their last two games of the year.
A move will undoubtedly help and Roebuck's ability means there will be interest even if there aren't any obvious starting XI slots available in the WSL. City don't have to sell but also have Scotland's Sandy MacIver on the bench so could be persuaded to do a deal.
Will Chelsea keep three international goalkeepers on their books this January? Ann-Katrin Burger and Zecira Musovic have been sharing the league starts, meaning we've only seen Hannah Hampton once in WSL this season.
Hampton, like Roebuck, will want more game time to maintain her development as well as her England squad place. Emma Hayes wanted to keep the former Villa 'keeper for the start of the season so she could settle into her new club but there's more than a couple of clubs wanting to take her on loan.
Spurs are considering a move for the 21-year-old centre-back in January.
Tottenham are considering a January move for the Genoa defender, who is valued at £26m. The 21-year-old is one of a few players on Spurs' centre-back shortlist. Ange Postecoglou says the position is a priority in this window.
The Nice defender is another name on Spurs' list, although a deal in January would be difficult. The France international, who plays for an INEOS-owned club, was a target for Manchester United in the summer but a transfer this month would hinge on player sales at Old Trafford.
Napoli signed their star striker to a new deal ahead of the winter transfer window, making a January move to the Premier League appear less likely. It would take a mammoth offer for Napoli to sell in January.
Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Nigeria striker, who now has a release clause of between €120m and €130m. Mauricio Pochettino is short a striker and has called for January signings but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will be able to continue their free spending in January.
Such a key player for Man Utd last season, the midfielder looked a shadow of his former self before picking up an injury that ruled him out until January. Reports of a move to Saudi Arabia have coincided with United's slump in form this season.
Casemiro is not even two years into his four-year contract at Old Trafford, which includes the option for a further year, so United would likely want to recoup at least some of the £70m they spent on the Brazilian 18 months ago should they be willing to let him go.
Last season's Premier League Golden Glove winner remains a free agent after his Man Utd contract expired in the summer. De Gea was the world's highest-paid goalkeeper at Old Trafford and so far his wage demands seem to have priced him out of a move.
Manchester United need some striking reinforcements, with Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial the only current options for manager Erik ten Hag.
One of the strikers United are monitoring is the Stuttgart forward, who could leave for less than €20m (£17.25m) in January. United are still limited in what they can spend due to Financial Fair Play rules, so this could be a realistic deal.
Inter Milan are considering a January move for the Celtic midfielder, who was also being watched by Aston Villa and West Ham. The Italians want to take the 24-year-old on an initial loan with an obligation to buy him in the summer, according to Sky in Italy.
Whatever the interest, Brendan Rodgers will be doing all he can to keep the player in Glasgow.
The former Chelsea forward is another target for United in January, according to Sky Germany. Although his preference is to stay at RB Leipzig until the summer, he is said to dissatisfied with his situation at the club.
United are understood to have already enquired about his availability, but no negotiations have taken place.
After nearly nine years at Manchester United, the striker's time finally seems to be coming to an end. His contract is up in the summer and the club are reportedly not planning on triggering a one-year option to extend his stay.
As United need to raise funds for transfers, there is a chance they try to move on the former Golden Boy winner in January to cash in on the little value he may still have. Saudi Arabia could be the best route out of Old Trafford.
The Scottish Premiership's in-form striker has 18 months left on his contract at Hearts and talk of a Tynecastle Park exit is intensifying. Head coach Steven Naismith says the club are prepared for all eventualities, with a new deal not out with the realms of possibility.
Rangers are one of many clubs linked with the striker, despite having signed Wolves' Fabio Silva on loan. If a January approach does come, the Jambos will be left with a difficult decision to make as they chase a European spot.
Let's start by saying Manchester City do not want to sell their talented defender. Head coach Gareth Taylor rates her exceptionally highly, telling Sky Sports before the winter break she's a player that doesn't get enough praise in the press.
But Barcelona are interested and when the European champions want a player their size and stature make it difficult for a player and/or club to say no.
Despite being made Chelsea's deputy captain this season, the midfielder is still reportedly available for transfer if a club meets his £40m valuation in January. Spurs were interested in the summer and could be again in January.
Limited opportunities at RB Leipzig have seen the Liverpool forward recalled from his loan with the Bundesliga club. A return to his boyhood club Fulham on another temporary deal is reportedly an option in January.
The midfielder has had a tough time with injuries this season but is expected to return in January. He's fallen down the pecking order since the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and has been linked with a move away.
Arsenal would need a replacement if they do move him on and have other priorities in January, which potentially complicates a transfer for the Ghana international. His participation at AFCON could also rule out a move.
Celtic are reportedly on the hunt for a striker and the North Macedonia international's impressive performances this season have put him in the conversation. The decision-makers at Aberdeen will want to do all they can to keep him though, knowing his goals could be key in their quest for European football.
After he was kept out of the Man Utd team for nearly two months, it seemed the 30-year-old defender was facing an uncertain future at the club. Although he has performed well since being brought back in, United are reportedly willing to listen to offers.
A return to Scotland could be on the horizon for the Groningen striker, who scored 29 goals for Motherwell last season. The second tier Dutch side have confirmed they're willing to listen to offers for him in January, with his former club keen on the player whilst reports have also suggested Rangers are monitoring the 32-year-old.
Yet another Aussie star is WSL-bound this winter. The midfielder was one of the Matildas' best players at the World Cup and is now a free agent after leaving her club in Sweden.
A contract with West Ham has been all-but agreed.
The Spurs midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou and is being heavily linked with a move to Italy in January. He was a hot topic at the end of the summer transfer window, with Man Utd among the clubs considering a late move for the Denmark international.
Spurs have a small squad though which has been ravaged by injuries, meaning they would likely require a replacement if they were to let the 28-year-old depart this month.
The USA defender has been a standout in NWSL since her debut season in 2021 and could be about to move to Europe. Arsenal are interested in the full-back, who is a restricted free agent in the States.
Arsenal's longest-serving player could well find himself finally leaving the Emirates in January after seeing his game-time limited this season. There is reported interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Should the 31-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leave this month then it could free up some funds for Arsenal to add to their squad.
