Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa complete signing of winger from Middlesbrough in deal which could rise to £16m

Aston Villa have completed the signing of winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough on a long-term deal.

Rogers underwent a Villa medical on Wednesday and is understood to have joined for an initial £8m fee, which could eventually be worth £16m if all add-ons are met.

The deal marks a significant profit for Middlesbrough in just six months after they signed Rogers for £1m from Manchester City last summer. City will take a portion of the transfer fee for Rogers via a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

Boro's recruitment is led by head of football Kieran Scott and chief executive Neil Bausor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rogers got on the scoresheet for Boro against Chelsea late in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Villa had been keen on bringing the 21-year-old to the Premier League throughout the winter transfer window and have now won the race for his signature.

Rogers has featured 26 times for Middlesbrough in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

Villa's move for Rogers is one of two Deadline Day incomings expected in Unai Emery's squad. The second is goalkeeper Joe Gauci from Adelaide United after he completed a medical in Qatar.

Meanwhile, striker Jhon Duran, who attracted interest from Chelsea in this January transfer window, is expected to stay at the club despite interest from Chelsea this month.

The winter transfer window is open and will close at 11pm in England and 11.30pm in Scotland on Thursday February 1.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...