Steve Cooper: Leicester City name former Nottingham Forest boss as new head coach

Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

Cooper replaces Enzo Maresca, who left to join Chelsea earlier this summer, at the King Power Stadium after the club carried out a thorough process of due diligence and spoke to several candidates including Graham Potter.

Leicester's opening six Premier League fixtures Aug 19: Tottenham (h) - live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football - kick-off 8pm

Aug 24: Fulham (a)

Aug 31: Aston Villa (h)

Sept 14: Crystal Palace (a)

Sept 21: Everton (h)

Sept 28: Arsenal (a)

Cooper had been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest - Leicester's East Midlands rivals - last December, as the club languished in 17th place in the Premier League after a run of just one win in 13 games.

The 44-year-old Welshman has also previously been in charge of the England U16 and U17 international sides, winning the World Cup with the latter in 2017, before managing Championship side Swansea City from 2019-2021.

More to follow...

Leicester will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a Monday Night Football game at home against Tottenham, live on Sky Sports on August 19.

The newly-promoted Foxes then travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in their second game before returning to the King Power Stadium to take on Aston Villa on August 31.

Their first East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest where Cooper could face his former club comes at home on October 26, with the return game taking place at the City Ground on May 10. Their former manager Maresca is due to return to the King Power Stadium with Chelsea on November 23.

They face a tough schedule over Christmas and New Year, including a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Boxing Day and a home game against Manchester City on December 29.

After facing rivals Forest in their third-last game on May 10, they round off the campaign with a home fixture against fellow promoted club Ipswich Town on May 18 and an away game against Bournemouth on May 25.