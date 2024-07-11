Fulham transfer news: Joao Palhinha joins Bayern Munich in club-record sale

Joao Palhinha has left Fulham to join Bayern Munich in a permanent transfer.

Bayern will pay Fulham £47.16m (€56m) plus add-ons for the 29-year-old, according to Sky in Germany, which would see this deal become the most expensive sale in the Premier League club's history.

Palhinha has signed a four-year deal at Bayern, keeping him at the club until 2028.

Fulham owner Tony Khan said: "We've reached an agreement today that could result in the highest transfer negotiation in club history, with these resources coming in at an essential time in our summer squad planning for the season ahead and our long-term future."

Palhinha's transfer fee will surpass that of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal last summer.

The Portugal midfielder nearly joined Bayern last summer, but the move fell through on Deadline Day.

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said: "Joao Palhinha was already highly regarded at FC Bayern last summer - and rightly so! It was important that we never lost contact.

"Joao really wanted to come to FC Bayern and we need players like him. He is an important building block for our future.

"He has once again demonstrated his strengths on a big stage at the European Championships and brings a lot of experience with him, having previously played in a European Championship and a World Cup and around 300 competitive matches in the Portuguese and English leagues. He will give us even more stability in the centre."

