Jaka Bijol: Leeds United sign Slovenia defender from Udinese

Leeds have confirmed the signing of Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £15m.

The 26-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year contract and is Leeds' second summer signing since returning to the Premier League following the arrival of German striker Lukas Nmecha.

A Leeds statement said: "Leeds United are delighted to announce Jaka Bijol has joined the club from Italian side Udinese, for an undisclosed fee.

"The towering central defender has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, committing his future at Elland Road until 2030."

Leeds added: "With a number of clubs vying for his signature, we now welcome our second signing of the summer to West Yorkshire and we all now look forward to seeing Jaka play at Elland Road."

Bijol has made 63 appearances for Slovenia and played a key role at Euro 2024, where they held England to a goalless draw in the group stage before losing on penalties to Portugal in the last 16.