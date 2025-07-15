 Skip to content
Transfer

Sean Longstaff transfer news: Leeds agree fee with Newcastle in excess of £12m for midfielder

Leeds have agreed a fee in excess of £12m for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff; the 27-year-old midfielder has one year remaining on his current contract; Leeds saw three previous bids rejected

Tuesday 15 July 2025 20:23, UK

Sean Longstaff, seen celebrating for Newcastle during the Carabao Cup, is set to join Leeds
Image: Sean Longstaff is set to join Leeds

Leeds United have agreed a fee in excess of £12m with Newcastle for midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract at St James' Park.

Leeds saw three bids rejected from Newcastle for the player, with their previous offer worth an initial £10m plus £2m in add-ons.

Longstaff is an academy graduate whose sale would represent pure profit for Newcastle in terms of PSR.

More to follow...

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Leeds' transfer business so far

In

Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m

Also See:

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free

Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m

Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free

Junior Firpo - released

Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW