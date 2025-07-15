Sean Longstaff transfer news: Leeds agree fee with Newcastle in excess of £12m for midfielder
Leeds have agreed a fee in excess of £12m for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff; the 27-year-old midfielder has one year remaining on his current contract; Leeds saw three previous bids rejected
Tuesday 15 July 2025 20:23, UK
Leeds United have agreed a fee in excess of £12m with Newcastle for midfielder Sean Longstaff.
The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract at St James' Park.
Leeds saw three bids rejected from Newcastle for the player, with their previous offer worth an initial £10m plus £2m in add-ons.
Longstaff is an academy graduate whose sale would represent pure profit for Newcastle in terms of PSR.
More to follow...
Leeds' transfer business so far
In
Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m
Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free
Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m
Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m
Out
Josuha Guilavogui - released
Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free
Junior Firpo - released
Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan
