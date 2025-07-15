Sean Longstaff transfer news: Leeds agree fee with Newcastle in excess of £12m for midfielder

Leeds United have agreed a fee in excess of £12m with Newcastle for midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract at St James' Park.

Leeds saw three bids rejected from Newcastle for the player, with their previous offer worth an initial £10m plus £2m in add-ons.

Longstaff is an academy graduate whose sale would represent pure profit for Newcastle in terms of PSR.

More to follow...

