Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Phil Foden is set to sign a new six-year contract with Manchester City which will earn him almost £50m.

THE SUN

Newcastle are understood to be in regular contact with the agents of Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Liverpool are interested in forward Joao Felix according to reports in Spain with Atletico Madrid potentially having to take a loss of more than £50m on a player they spent £113m on in 2019.

Arsenal are ready to make their interest in Club Bruges striker Noa Lang formal and could make a £25m bid in January.

Mauro Icardi will turn down the chance to join the Newcastle United revolution because his wife Wanda Nara does not want to move from Paris.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is not keen on staying at The Emirates despite being offered a new contract.

DAILY MAIL

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is keen to see Israel and Palestine host a joint World Cup in the future.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have joined forces to charter a private jet to ensure South American stars are back from international duty in time for this weekend's Premier League matches.

Tammy Abraham is hopeful he will not miss any Roma games despite being substituted with injury after being brought off the bench during England's clash with Hungary.

Mats Hummels has warned Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland that "the grass is not always greener on the other side" after fresh links over a move to Manchester City emerged.

Southend United have asked National League rivals Chesterfield for permission to speak to James Rowe over their managerial vacancy.

DAILY STAR

England are facing a fight against Italy and Russia as the bidding war to host Euro 2028 heats up.

Newcastle United are set to snub Frank Lampard as they sort out candidates to take over should they remove Steve Bruce from his role.

THE GUARDIAN

The Metropolitan Police have defended their tactics after being seen retreating from violent Hungary fans during clashes at Wembley on Tuesday night.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United fear the pull of Real Madrid will mean Paul Pogba again quitting Old Trafford next summer.

Newcastle are set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea among others for England midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The FA is braced for a part closure of Wembley when UEFA meets to discuss crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final next week.

Edinson Cavani has been told to quit Manchester United if he wants to keep his place in the Uruguay national team.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England Test captain Joe Root is to enter the Indian Premier League auction next year in a bid to play in the T20 competition for the first time.

The Hungarian FA is blaming the Football Association for allowing tickets for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier to fall into the hands of violent and racist hooligans, with Polish supporters also reported to be involved in the trouble which marred the game.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers and Celtic face having their squads ravaged by call-ups to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian World Cup qualifiers scheduled for early 2022.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed he once locked a young player who was regularly causing trouble in a cupboard to teach him a lesson about jail...and then forgot about him for around eight hours.