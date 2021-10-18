Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...
THE GUARDIAN
Premier League clubs have voted through legislation designed to prevent Newcastle's new Saudi owners from striking lucrative sponsorship deals, with only Manchester City voting against it.
DAILY MIRROR
Eddie Howe is in discussions with Newcastle as Steve Bruce faces the axe before the club faces Crystal Palace.
Fabio Paratici is ready to deal former club Juventus a blow by snatching Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from under their noses in an £89m double swoop.
THE SUN
Manchester City remain interested in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as they plot a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
Chelsea are interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and are reported to have already had talks with agent Mino Raiola.
Barcelona are reportedly no longer interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer and believe they are being used as leverage.
Fresh speculation over Jesse Lingard's Manchester United future has emerged after his agents were seen at Sunday's clash between Newcastle United and Tottenham.
Conditions at the Nou Camp have become so bad that Barcelona caterers are not always able to use the kitchen ovens during matches for fear of blowing fuses and potentially losing floodlights.
Liverpool are weighing up an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, although he also remains a target for Real Madrid as well.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and team-mate Isaac Hayden had to be separated after getting involved in a furious row following the 3-2 defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.
Kick It Out are planning talks with Newcastle to prevent fans from wearing tea towels on their heads in tribute to new Saudi owners.
Lawrence Okolie is sure Anthony Joshua can make the adjustments he needs to beat Oleksandr Usyk whenever their heavyweight rematch happens.
Sale's South Africa star Faf de Klerk is facing five months out with a serious hip injury.
DAILY EXPRESS
The Glazer family are said to be "not sure" about supposed leading candidates Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane, should they decide to sack Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Former Lyon manager Jean-Luc Vasseur is Everton's top choice to replace sacked women's team manager Willie Kirk.
DAILY RECORD
Hearts have handed Gary Locke a testimonial to celebrate the former captain's 20 years of service at Tynecastle.
Scotland have only been handed 300 tickets for their World Cup qualifier against Moldova.