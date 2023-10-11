Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen release clause could put Liverpool on alert - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has a release clause in his contract that only three clubs can activate, according to reports - Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has a release clause in his contract that only three clubs can activate

Lionel Messi has made his decision over a winter transfer, with the Argentine fully focused on Inter Miami and Argentina.

DAILY MAIL

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his nightmare summer after falling out with Inter Milan and being banished by Chelsea before snubbing Saudi Arabia to join Roma, declaring: "There were moments when I felt like I could explode."

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his nightmare summer after falling out with Inter Milan and being banished by Chelsea

James Maddison has admitted the latest international break has come at an "annoying time" with Tottenham having moved to the top of the Premier League after a fine start to the campaign.

Marcus Smith is primed to start at full-back as England captain Owen Farrell returns to the No 10 shirt for the World Cup quarter-final against Fiji with Steve Borthwick set to drop George Ford.

DAILY MIRROR

Xabi Alonso will be allowed to leave Bayer Leverkusen next summer if another club comes calling - putting Liverpool on red alert.

Antonio Conte has spoken of a potential return to football amid speculation linking him as the next Napoli boss

Antonio Conte has spoken of a potential return to football amid speculation linking him as the next Napoli boss.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham says the governing body is in favour of live broadcasting video assistant referee conversations to give fans clarity over decisions, but has received opposition from referees.

The Football Association has been told by the Government it would be right to show support for victims of the terror attacks in Israel amid talks over lighting up the Wembley arch in the colours of the country's flag.

THE GUARDIAN

The FA will announce plans on Thursday to mark the recent atrocities in Israel at the friendly match between England and Australia, after leading Jewish figures within the game urged them to act.

Wayne Rooney said he plans to "elevate Birmingham City to the next level" after being appointed the Championship club's new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah is edging towards a January exit from Stamford Bridge, having failed to play a single competitive minute up to this point in the season. And the Blues could also bid farewell to Malang Sarr and Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah is edging towards a January exit from Stamford Bridge

West Ham first-team coach Kevin Nolan has offered Eden Hazard the opportunity to have a trial at the London side, despite the winger announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

DAILY RECORD

Steve Clarke says Scotland do not want favours in their Euro 2024 pursuit as he tells his stars "let's do it ourselves".

Celtic are reportedly keen on landing Gwangju FC's Ho-Yeon Jung in January as the Scottish champions revisit the Korean market.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has warned Scotland they will face a better and stronger side than they beat at Hampden in March.

SCOTTISH SUN

As talks continue over Michael Beale's successor, Rangers' search for their 19th permanent manager is still ongoing, with detailed behind the scenes discussions now taking place - but the club will not be rushed into naming a new boss.

Rangers job contender Kevin Muscat has left his current club's fans 'concerned' he could be about to move on. The Australian took charge of Yokohama F. Marinos in their 1-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday, but supporters have been left fearing he was saying goodbye in the aftermath.