Everton's 10-point deduction makes relegation look very real prospect for Man City and Chelsea - Paper Talk

An early look at the top stories from the newspapers after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction after breaching the Premier League's financial rules...

THE TIMES

Given the 10-point deduction handed to Everton, the threat of a 30-point deduction or automatic relegation from the Premier League would look to be very real for both Manchester City and Chelsea should charges be proved in an independent regulatory commission.

Everton's sanction was for a single breach of Premier League rules, while City have been charged with 115 alleged breaches - although City's case is not likely to be settled for at least two years.

Chelsea remain under investigation but charges look inevitable given that the new owners have self-reported what appear to be substantial payments that would have broken Premier League rules during the previous ownership under Roman Abramovich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains why Everton have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League and what he expects them to do regarding an appeal

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City and Chelsea run the risk of relegation from the Premier League after Everton's 10-point deduction set a powerful precedent, according to a former financial advisor to the champions.

Stefan Borson, a lawyer who has advised City, said on social media after Everton's 10-point deduction: "Without seeing the judgement/award -10 points for Everton feels harsh for a straightforward FFP [Financial Fair Play] breach to me.

"But reinforces that sanctions against City [if proven] and now Chelsea [if charged and admitted on the off-books payments] will be potentially relegation inducing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester City, Burnley, Southampton, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are all considering taking action after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction

Everton could have been given a much harsher punishment over their financial rule breaches, according to the Premier League's official handbook.

Everton projected a sixth-place finish for themselves in the 2021-2022 season before going on to finish 16th - causing them to miss out on an expected income of £21m, according to a report.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher feels Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction is 'excessive' and they have a good case for getting it reduced

Everton face the nightmare scenario of rival clubs suing them for tens of millions of pounds for breaching Premier League financial rules following the club's unprecedented 10-point deduction.

The Premier League had originally recommended a 12-point deduction for the Merseyside club.

THE SUN

Everton could lose a host of star names including Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

American firm 777 Partners are highly unlikely to be deterred from the potential purchase of Everton - despite the 10-point deduction dished out to the club.