Bayern Munich told Raphael Varane exit in January from Manchester United possible - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich have been told it's 'possible' that Manchester United would allow Raphael Varane to move on in January.

Eden Hazard was offered a £50m contract to play in Saudi Arabia before opting to retire, claims former team-mate John Obi Mikel.

Could Manchester United defender Raphael Varane be set for a January exit?

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has warned Everton's recent points deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules could spell "disaster" for Manchester City and Chelsea.

Jorginho's agent admits contract talks are "at a standstill" with a decision on the player's Arsenal future to come after February.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is likely to adopt a more hands-on approach once his deal for a minority stake in Manchester United is ratified.

Bruno Fernandes revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'sent him a hug' through Iceland head coach, Age Hareide, following Portugal's 2-0 win in Lisbon on Sunday night.

DAILY MAIL

Andre Onana is reported to be hopeful of being fit for Manchester United's Premier League fixture with Everton on Sunday despite suffering an injury playing for Cameroon.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has returned to Manchester United after picking up an injury while on Cameroon duty

Manchester United football director John Murtough will be replaced once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment is given the green light, according to reports.

Leeds United owners, 49ers Enterprises, have sold a minority stake of the 104-year-old club to Seattle Kraken investors, Chris and Ted Ackerley.

Everton's hopes of Tottenham waiving a £10m fee for Dele Alli have receded after they blamed them for over-spending that has resulted in the Toffees being docked 10 points.

The Hundred is set to expand to 10 teams, with the other eight counties offered the chance to form a second division and the theoretical possibility of promotion, as part of a £1bn relaunch of the competition.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham are furious amid fears Michail Antonio has suffered a long-term injury on international duty with Jamaica.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season

Manchester United will launch a pioneering new scheme early next year designed to improve the support available to academy graduates who have left the club.

At least four teams in a Sheffield women's football league are boycotting matches after a club fielded a transgender player accused of causing a season-ending injury to an opponent.

THE TIMES

Ben Earl is at risk of missing the start of England's 2024 Six Nations campaign, having suffered a knee injury that could keep him out for up to three months.

The reduction in points awarded for a draw in the County Championship is to be reversed after only one season amid fears that players will lose the art of battling to save a match.

DAILY EXPRESS

Everton could be punished again by the Premier League if their next set of accounts fall foul of profit and sustainability rules, according to reports.

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer has called on Roy Keane to join him in the ring and settle their differences with a £2million boxing match.

A statement from the Egyptian FA has explained why Mohamed Salah was targeted by pitch invaders during their 2-0 victory against Sierra Leone in Liberia on Sunday.

Fluminense midfielder Andre is reportedly set to join Fulham 'in the coming days' with Marco Silva's side set to secure the signature of one of South America's most sought-after stars.

Antoine Griezmann reportedly will not be leaving Atletico Madrid for Manchester United in January, despite rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

THE ATHLETIC

Evan Ferguson's latest long-term contract with Brighton & Hove Albion does not include a release clause.

Evan Ferguson has scored five Premier League goals this season for Brighton

Atlanta and Miami will host prominent matches for the 2024 Copa America, with Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to host the tournament opener on June 20 and Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to host the final on July 14.

The Australia men's football team will donate a percentage of their match fees from their World Cup qualifier against Palestine towards humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is on track to make his comeback against Brentford this weekend.