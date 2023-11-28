Tottenham join race for Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo to aid injury issues - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as they prepare to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back in January.

Chelsea are prepared to snub Fulham's interest in striker Armando Broja in January.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are aiming to strengthen in four positions in January, with concerns over Sofyan Amrabat's indifferent start prompting the club to consider a move for a defensive midfielder.

DAILY MAIL

Everton intend to discuss a contract extension with Sean Dyche - but the uncertainty caused by their 10-point deduction has delayed formal talks.

A group of 295 former rugby union players will take the next step in their claim for damages against the game's governing bodies at the High Court in London on Friday.

LIV Golf has reportedly offered Jon Rahm its biggest deal to date in an attempt to lure the Masters champion away from the PGA Tour.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Reading are in advanced talks with Genevra Associates, an investment group based in Luxembourg, over a takeover of the stricken League One club.

THE TIMES

Zach Mercer has installed an oxygen chamber at his home to speed up recovery from ankle surgery that has hampered the Gloucester No 8's efforts to make England's Six Nations squad.

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell forward Hugo Ekitike in January - putting Premier League clubs on red alert.

Image: PSG's Hugo Ekitike was previously close to joining Newcastle

DAILY MIRROR

Alejandro Garnacho's brother has slammed any suggestion that Lionel Messi unfollowed the Manchester United star on Instagram, by claiming he never followed him in the first place.

DAILY RECORD

Travelling Celtic supporters were targeted by Lazio yobs in frightening scenes with UEFA set to take a dim view after flares were lobbed at visiting supporters before one was fired back into the home end.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic and Rangers had the most expensive Champions League tickets for away fans in Europe on average, according to a study.