David De Gea open to Newcastle United move in January - Paper Talk

THE TIMES

David De Gea is open to a surprise move to Newcastle United after their goalkeeper, Nick Pope, was ruled out for at least four months with a dislocated shoulder.

A microchip inside the ball that helps to determine whether there has been a handball in the lead-up to a goal and aids offside decisions will be used at Euro 2024.

Kyle Sinckler believes the support system for England internationals "could be a lot better" and expects other high-profile players to follow Owen Farrell in stepping aside from Test rugby.

THE SUN

Manchester United are lining up a move for Mike Maignan, according to reports.

James Maddison has admitted that he had never heard of Guglielmo Vicario before joining Tottenham in the summer.

Jadon Sancho is "leaning towards" leaving Manchester United in January but will reportedly wait until the club's ownership situation is sorted.

Marcos Alonso is set to leave Barcelona after a frustrating year with the club, a report claims.

West Ham are aiming to make the London Stadium the second largest in the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is carefully managing his title chasing squad's training workload to ensure their championship charge stays on track.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has hit out at Bayern Munich, accusing the Bundesliga champions of not wanting to beat FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, while urging the Bavarians to beat Manchester United on December 12.

Ronnie O'Sullivan claims the World Snooker Tour want him to hand in his 'resignation' - despite having just become the oldest major champion in the history of the sport.

Neck guards will become compulsory at all International Ice Hockey Federation events including the Olympics and the men's and women's world championships, the sport's governing body has announced.

Yorkshire are trying to re-sign West Indies captain Shai Hope for the start of the 2024 County Championship season.

DAILY MIRROR

Raphael Varane wants to remain at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window - provided he is wanted.

Chris Wilder is returning to his beloved Sheffield United after convincing the club he is a changed man.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo surgery on a dislocated shoulder sustained against Manchester United on Saturday - and the operation will leave the 31-year-old facing around four months out.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain as he seeks a move in the January transfer window.

The UK government has endorsed the recommendations presented by Karen Carney to help improve the standards of women's domestic football.

Andriy Lunin's Real Madrid contract expires in 2025, not 2024 as was previously understood.

Barcelona and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen are considering surgery as an option to treat the back problem that has kept him out of his side's last three games.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Reading owner Dai Yongge is set to come under further scrutiny after it emerged Genevra Associates are considering the withdrawal of their takeover bid.

Rehan Ahmed's younger brother, Farhan, has been selected in England's U19 World Cup squad at the age of only 15.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have been handed a double injury boost with Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda both back in training ahead of Wednesday's clash with Hibs.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland's Euro 2024 opponents Hungary have announced their domestic season will end early - to help their preparations for the finals.