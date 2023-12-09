Manchester United put Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips top of January shopping list - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have made the stunning decision to place Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips at the top of their January shopping list.

Real Madrid have opened talks with cash-strapped Reading over a deal to sign teenage forward Caylan Vickers for their Castilla development squad.

Anthony Martial faced brutal cheers from Manchester United when he was taken off during Saturday's 3-0 humiliation at home to Bournemouth.

Paul Heckingbottom might not be out of work for long, with the sacked Sheffield United boss one of the favourites to replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland.

Amad Diallo will get six weeks to prove himself worthy of Manchester United's first-team squad on his return from injury or will get another loan move at the end of the January transfer window.

Reports in Spain have hinted that Manchester United want to sign Valencia wonderkid Javi Guerra, but they might be forced to pay his £86m release clause to get a deal done.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are looking to sign £50m-rated Club Bruges winger Tajon Buchanan in January, with the Canada international reportedly uninterested in extending his current deal beyond 2025.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

MLS side Charlotte FC are expected to make a decision this week on their new manager after interviewing both Frank Lampard and Dean Smith.

Joey Barton is facing ridicule on social media after comments he previously made about Chelsea boss Emma Hayes "crossing over to the men's game" were published in the wake of his sexist comments about female pundits.

Real Madrid have drawn up a three-player shortlist to replace Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga next season after conceding they might not be able to turn his move into a permanent one. Sporting Braga No 1 Matheus is one of the keepers they are monitoring.

Chris Evert has vowed to make a quick return to the tennis broadcasting booth after revealing she would miss the Australian Open next month after a second ovarian cancer diagnosis.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool hope they will have the upper hand over Arsenal when they make their play to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to make their move for RB Leipzig forward Lois Openda after receiving a series of sparkling scouting reports about the Belgium international.

Newcastle United are weighing up a January move for Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris should Eddie Howe decide he needs more cover for the injured Nick Pope in January.

Tottenham are continuing to track Bournemouth summer signing Illia Zabarnyi as part of their efforts to land defensive reinforcements for Ange Postecoglou in January.

Wolves will try to sign Burnley contract rebel Josh Brownhill for around £7m in January.

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp has revealed he still dreams of buying an EFL club after failing with a previous venture to take over at Wycombe.

Wolves fans showed their displeasure for VAR during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest after supporters groups handed out thousands of cards bearing the graphic "Enough is Enough - END VAR".

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Simon Vukcevic has been arrested and remanded in a Serbian prison after being caught with a gun and 126 bullets in his car as he attempted to cross the border between Serbia and Montenegro.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Steve Cooper is set for a stay of execution as Nottingham Forest manager after their battling 1-1 draw at Wolves but his job remains on a knife-edge ahead of a Friday date with Tottenham.

Henry Arundell will not be available to England in the Six Nations this season after he rejected the chance to sign a hybrid contract at Bath that would have made him eligible while contracted to French side Racing 92.

US Ryder Cup player Tony Finau is in talks to join his neighbour Jon Rahm's fledgling LIV Golf team in a deal that could pay him around £50m.

SUNDAY TIMES

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are understood to be one of four US-based investors to make a proposal to the PGA Tour ahead of a defining decision over whether it should align itself with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

England could turn to uncapped Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley as a fourth slow-bowling option for the Test match series in India - the squad is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Former England forwards coach Richard Cockerill is set to be named as Georgia's new head coach after being sacked by French club Montpellier only seven games into the Top 14 season.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers could face a severely weakened Real Betis side in their Europa League decider on Thursday with the Spanish side likely to be without six key players in a game the Light Blues realistically have to win to progress.

Mexican side Monterrey have targeted frustrated Celtic Women's boss Fran Alonso after their manager Eva Espejo moved from the dugout to the boardroom.