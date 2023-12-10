Barcelona ready to tempt Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with move back to Spain - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are ready to tempt Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso with a move back to Spain in January according to local reports as they look to replace long-term injury victim Gavi.

The International Olympic Committee has gone into overdrive to try and persuade nations not to compete in the Friendship Games, a rival event in Moscow being organised by Vladimir Putin.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly says he has become the victim of a sickening campaign of threats, violence and even a curse from an agent who claims to be owed money from the deal which took him to Besiktas in September.

England's potential World Cup base, the luxurious Golfresort Weimarer Land, boasts a staff of more than 130 including a robot waiter called Robbie.

Bayern Munich will be without Serge Gnabry for their Champions League trip to face Manchester United after he suffered a groin strain five minutes after coming on as a sub in the 5-1 humiliation by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ruud Gullit has told Arsenal they would be better off making a move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez than splashing the cash on Brentford's Ivan Toney.

THE SUN

Fulham are stepping up their interest in Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante, a defender who has been key in the French side's solid back-line.

A number of West Ham fans, who were making their traditional trip down the Thames for their clash with Fulham, were severely delayed after their boat crashed into Hammersmith Bridge.

England's "WAGS" are toying with the idea of booking a German castle as their base for next summer's Euro 2024.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal's hopes of signing midfield target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad have improved after it was reported that Barcelona will not be looking to bring him to the Nou Camp.

THE TIMES

Laurie Canter lost his place in LIV Golf on Sunday when a missed putt and a topped approach into the water are estimated to have cost him at least £1.5m in guaranteed prizemoney.

DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos' agent has poured cold water on talk of the striker returning to Rangers in January and says a move to Russia is more likely at the end of a disastrous spell with Santos which saw him play only three times because of injury and his new club get relegated.

Pat Bonner says Celtic's board are going to have to back boss Brendan Rodgers significantly in the transfer market in January to avoid a second-half slump.