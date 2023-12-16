Saudi Pro League will make renewed attempts to sign Liverpool's Mohamed Salah next summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

The Saudi Pro League will make renewed attempts to sign Mohamed Salah next summer with the Liverpool forward the main target in the cash-rich competition's next phase of expansion.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe commended teenager Lewis Miley for his historic performance as Newcastle's youngest Premier League goalscorer.

Manchester City are eyeing up a potential move form inform Spanish full-back Miguel Gutierrez at table topping Girona.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalised after breaking his hip.

SUNDAY TIMES

A male British Olympic athlete is the subject of an anti-doping investigation linked to a criminal case in the United States, The Times can reveal.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are planning a £50m swoop for Fulham ace Joao Palhinha in January.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea must cough up £85m if they wish to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are set to activate the £51m release clause of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in a January swoop.

Borussia Dortmund have made an enquiry for Man Utd loanee Sergio Reguilon.

Chelsea and Manchester City have entered the race for River Plate's teenage sensation Claudio Echeverri.

Fabio Carvalho is open to a shock return to Fulham - if Liverpool are able to recall him from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

SUNDAY RECORD

Derek Adams reckons the standard of Scottish football is 'shocking' as he tore strips off the quality of the Scottish Premiership.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers managerial target Kevin Muscat is set to take charge of Chinese champions Shanghai Port in a lucrative £3m-a-year deal.

Andy Murray has revealed his favourite athlete growing up was Ronaldinho.

Rangers legend Graeme Souness has issued a warning to former Ibrox boss Michael Beale as he looks set to land the Sunderland job.