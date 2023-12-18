Man Utd quartet Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial up for sale - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United football director John Murtough was in Saudi Arabia for transfer talks earlier this month with the club seeking to sell players to raise funds for January signings, with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Casemiro among the United players available for transfer.

Murtough is understood to have left Saudi Arabia without reaching agreement on any transfers, but established some important new relationships for United and further talks are planned after his visit to Riyadh.

Burnley have launched an investigation after an Everton fan gatecrashed their coaches' room before Saturday's clash at Turf Moor.

Seb Coe fears fans are being priced out of attending next summer's Olympics in Paris, which could result in 'unacceptable' empty seats at the athletics.

Viktor Hovland admits he can't blame Jon Rahm for defecting to LIV Golf given the 'great deal of arrogance' of PGA Tour bosses.

DAILY EXPRESS

Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in a January deal for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy on Sunday evening.

Tottenham have reportedly held talks over a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is the subject of strong interest from Napoli, who are using intermediaries to bring him to Italy.

Lyon are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile on loan for the remainder of the season.

Tim Henman has warned Emma Raducanu fans to lower their expectations ahead of the 21-year-old's return to action.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has suggested that snooker needs to bring in a new rule to "get rid of boring players".

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has called out the FIA over their handling of the investigation into F1 Academy director Susie Wolff and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has failed to make a positive impression at Werder Bremen since joining in the summer, it has been claimed.

Josh Cavallo, one of just two openly gay top-flight footballers, has shared the vile death threats that he has been sent ever since he came out two years ago.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea are not willing to loan out Noni Madueke in the January transfer window but are prepared to listen to offers over £40m for Conor Gallagher in January.

Image: Chelsea's Noni Madueke has made eight appearances in all competitions this season

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves are poised to report financial losses of £65m but will target up to two new signings in the January transfer window.

THE TIMES

Martin Dubravka has revealed that he did end up with a winners' medal from last season's Carabao Cup final, when Newcastle United, his club of more than five years, lost to Manchester United, where he had a short loan spell.

THE SUN

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's home in Belgium was reportedly ransacked by robbers during a break-in on Saturday.

Michael Van Gerwen hopes to sink his teeth into the Sid Waddell Trophy at least one more time - before getting his jaw broken next year.

Image: Michael Van Gerwen plays his first match of the 2024 World Darts Championship on Tuesday night

Michael Schumacher's ex-manager says he has no "hope" of seeing the F1 legend again.

Deontay Wilder had confirmed a deal is in place to finally fight Anthony Joshua with "nothing stopping it".

SCOTTISH SUN

The SFA has announced the appointment of Graeme Jones as their new performance director.

DAILY RECORD

Nat Phillips won't be extending his stay at Celtic with the Liverpool loanee set to return to Anfield in January.

A move in January for reported Rangers target Nathaniel Adjei has not been ruled out by Hammarby's director.