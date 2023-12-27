Newcastle to step up interest in Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips over January loan move - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are going to step up their interest in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and hope a loan deal can be agreed swiftly once the January transfer window opens. The midfielder is viewed as a top priority for Eddie Howe's team.

The Glazer family will have pocketed more than £1.3bn from share sales and dividend payments at Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal for a 25 per cent stake in the club is formally completed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains what benefits the Glazers will have from selling 25 per cent of Manchester United to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

World Athletics have promised not to "strangle innovation" after forming a special evaluation team to work with companies like Nike and Adidas whose new 'super shoes' have transformed endurance running.

THE TIMES

Ineos and the Glazer family have agreed to avoid criticising each other in public as part of the deal that is set to culminate in the billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Ineos chairman and chief executive, taking control of 25 per cent of Manchester United.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United and the Glazer family will have to pay Sir Jim Ratcliffe up to $66m (£51.6m) if they terminate the agreement for him to take a minority share in the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol looks at why the Glazer family are happy to hand over football operations to INEOS

THE SUN

Conor Gallagher could be one of five players who are shown the exit door at Stamford Bridge in January.

Former Premier League star Salomon Rondon has allegedly given up a huge chunk of money in order to quit River Plate.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA has reportedly demanded the European Court of Justice amends its press statement on the European Super League decision as some within the organisation believe the 'inaccurate' release was drafted to make the ruling appear more riveting.

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to make an opening offer for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

Image: Manchester United's Raphael Varane is reportedly a Bayern Munich target

Karim Benzema has appeared to delete his Instagram account which has a staggering 76 million followers.

Jesse Lingard has been offered to several clubs in France, but any move could reportedly be scuppered by Brexit rules.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton are not expecting a busy transfer window as they continue to prioritise "financial prudence".

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes striker Erling Haaland will return next month from a "stress" injury in his foot.

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of midfielder Eljif Elmas from Napoli.

Barcelona captain and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has undergone surgery on her knee, her club has confirmed.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the January transfer window.

SCOTTISH SUN

Harry Kewell is edging closer to being appointed as the new Yokohama F. Marinos boss