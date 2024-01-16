Chelsea line up Viktor Gyokeres & Jhon Duran moves - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

The £500m proposed takeover of Everton 777 Partners is almost certainly dead in the water.

Jose Mourinho, who has been sacked by Roma after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the Serie A club, could already be lined up with a new role with his native Portugal.

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to sign Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea are also considering a shock transfer for Aston Villa star Jhon Duran.

Newcastle are reportedly planning a swoop for Atalanta star Ederson.

Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Benfica have released a statement denying they have held talks with Manchester United over the potential transfer of Joao Neves.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a mouthwatering new contract worth €100m (£86.15m) per season in an attempt to keep him at Parc des Princes.

A number of Barcelona players are losing faith in struggling manager Xavi, as the inquest into their embarrassing 4-1 defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final goes on.

Joe Cole admits he never should have quit Chelsea for Liverpool: "I wish I hadn't signed."

THE GUARDIAN

Wolves are considering a move for Armando Broja, whose future is likely to hinge on whether Chelsea sign a striker this month.

Newcastle are resigned to almost certainly being without the injured Joelinton for the remainder of the season and will review their January transfer plans at a specially convened meeting later this week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jose Mourinho is set to be on the market for Premier League clubs looking to change managers following his dismissal at Roma after three-and-a-half years with the Italian team, although the Portuguese could also be heading for the Saudi Pro League.

EVENING STANDARD

West Ham have rejected an initial approach from Marseille for out-of-favour winger Said Benrahma.

Chelsea have ruled out a January move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Brentford are close to agreeing a six-month loan deal to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt for Arsenal's clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt and Ronald Araujo as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his defensive options, with the Dutchman reportedly "very interested" in reuniting with De Ligt, whom he managed at Ajax.

Everton's potential new owner 777 Partners is facing another lawsuit after an investor started legal proceedings citing damages of more than $30m (£23.6m).

Chelsea have had a £73m offer for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres rejected, according to reports.

Manchester United have been teeing up golf courses as potential sites for a new training ground.

THE TIMES

Nottingham Forest will prioritise selling players over buying them in this transfer window, as they look to show Premier League officials they are taking their charge for breaching financial rules seriously.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have reportedly been offered Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Aleksandar Mitrovic from the Saudi Pro League as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to add firepower to his squad.

Arsenal transfer target Joshua Zirkzee has emerged on Erik ten Hag's radar as he searches for a striker signing at Manchester United, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are reportedly willing to ship off Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to capture Michael Olise in a swap deal.

DAILY RECORD

Cameron Carter-Vickers is wanted by West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Owen Beck has been tipped to make a move to Celtic - but a single appearance for Liverpool would end any plans of a switch to Parkhead this month.

SCOTTISH SUN

Marseille are no longer interested in signing Hibs left-back Josh Doig this month.