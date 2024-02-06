PSG will make another attempt to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn Manchester United's home into a 'Wembley of the North' as plans for a new stadium continue to be explored, with the location potentially on land adjacent to the 114-year-old Old Trafford.

Manchester City's potential signing of winger Savio from affiliated club Troyes is expected to be scrutinised for fair market value by the Premier League.

Brendon McCullum has promised England will "go hard" at India in the third Test next week and hopes they will be buoyed by a 10-day rest including some time away in Abu Dhabi with "not a whole lot of training".

Saudi Arabia's latest venture into tennis - the 6 Kings Slam - is set to follow a two day on, one day off pattern to avoid stars facing punishment from the ATP Tour, who have threatened players with losing their "Platinum Status" for playing unofficial events lasting three or more consecutive days.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have reportedly already made initial contact with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to sound out his interest in taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

FC Copenhagen's teenage star Roony Bardghji has admitted it would be "fun" to link up with fellow Scandinavian wonderkid Lucas Bergvall at Tottenham.

Chelsea have been gifted the chance to offload some players in the summer with reports in Italy claiming AC Milan want Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka.

THE ATHLETIC

Some of Chelsea's more recent signings, who agreed to join the club on long-term deals after being sold a project by Todd Boehly's team, are struggling to understand what that project has become.

THE SUN

Paris Saint-Germain will make another attempt to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in the summer if they get an inkling of him being interested in leaving his boyhood club.

Lionel Messi has admitted it was "a shame" he could not play for Inter Miami against Hong Kong over the weekend, a game which saw him booed and supporters make claims for refunds on their £100 tickets.

Manchester United scouted FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji at a match played in Portugal as they consider their long-term options to replace Jadon Sancho.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has been helping out Manchester United in training when they have needed more shot-stoppers.

DAILY MIRROR

Reports in his native Hungary have claimed Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea later this month.

DAILY RECORD

Lewis Ferguson's agent Bill McMurdo has confirmed Bologna would not even entertain offers for his client in January but admitted there was plenty of interest in the 24-year-old which he expects to only increase by the summer.