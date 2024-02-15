Bayern Munich keen to beat Liverpool to Xabi Alonso appointment with Thomas Tuchel on thin ice - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Thomas Tuchel is increasingly likely to be removed from his role as Bayern Munich head coach in the summer, with the Bundesliga side keen to jump ahead of Liverpool in the race to tempt Xabi Alonso away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Steve Borthwick has used his first England A squad to try and capture a number of dual-qualified players, including Exeter's Josh Iosefa-Scott and Gloucester scrum-half Caolan Englefield.

Leigh Leopards back Zak Hardaker has been banned from driving for a second time, this time for three years, after overturning his car in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, while driving way over the speed limit and legal limit on alcohol.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already sounded out potential investment partners at home and abroad as they seek funds to redevelop Manchester United's historic Old Trafford stadium, with the group now leaning away from using a nearby site.

Jose Mourinho has revealed he rejected the chance to take over as England manager back in 2007, with a contract offer on the table, before Fabio Capello eventually took over.

Image: Jose Mourinho is out of work after losing his job at Roma

Manchester United may not need a huge squad overhaul in the summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reported to have been impressed by four of their younger squad members - Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot - that he can build around.

Manchester United's players and staff could hear from Kenyan marathon runners and New Zealand rugby union stars as the club's new investors seek to bring "marginal gains" into football after consistent success in cycling.

Brighton are drawing up contingency plans to make sure they are ready if head coach Roberto De Zerbi departs at the end of the season for one of a number of high-profile vacancies coming up.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is, according to reports in Spain, one of five names on Barcelona's summer shopping list alongside Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Everton's Amadou Onana.

Former US international Taylor Twellman is concerned the Kansas City shooting will affect plans for supporters aiming to attend any of the six World Cup 2026 games scheduled to be held there.

South Korea's football association has advised head coach Jurgen Klinsmann should be sacked after their semi-final exit at the Asian Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have made an offer to Brighton's head of recruitment Sam Jewell just 18 months after poaching his predecessor Paul Winstanley.

Everton and 777 Partners are expecting contact from the Premier League this week as their directors and owners test finally comes close to a conclusion.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Pep Guardiola called him to get as much information as possible about Huddersfield Town's tactical approach and players before Man City met them in the FA Cup last month, such is his desire to win.

British triathlete Louis Walker was allowed to compete, including at a World Championship age-group event in Spain, for six months after having confessed to taking a banned substance.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are expecting to have to fend off interest in Mikel Arteta's assistant Carlos Cuesta in the summer from Norwich City and other Championship clubs.

Lyon are expected to allow head coach Sonia Bompastor to have discussions with Chelsea over replacing US-bound Emma Hayes next season.

THE SUN

Roy Hodgson will step aside as Crystal Palace manager, to be replaced by Oliver Glasner, but the official announcement has been delayed by Friday's training ground drama which ended with the 76-year-old undergoing tests in hospital.

Reports in Italy have claimed Lazio will make a double transfer raid on Sunderland this summer to sign Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham.

DAILY MIRROR

Wayne Rooney has confirmed Misfits have contacted him about the possibility of him fighting in one of their events but says his focus remains on getting back into football management.

DAILY RECORD

Marco Tilio has rejected talk that he left Australia too early in his career and says it was an injury he suffered before joining Celtic which ruined his first season in Scotland and eventually saw him sent back to the A-League's Melbourne City on loan.