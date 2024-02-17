Rafa Benitez throws hat into ring to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Rafa Benitez has audaciously thrown his hat in the ring to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Luis Suarez has confirmed he will end his career at Inter Miami, just weeks after completing his move to the Major League Soccer club.

Romelu Lukaku has been criticsed by former Italy international Angelo De Livio for 'ruining himself' having once been a 'force of nature'.

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate insists "we all know" where Kylian Mbappe will end up this summer amid talk of a move to the Reds.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham manager David Moyes insists new signing Kalvin Phillips played well against Nottingham Forest, despite picking up a red card.

West Ham fans showed their fury at the manager by displaying a 'Moyes Out' banner in the away end at The City Ground following their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Barcelona have identified Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi as their leading candidate to become head coach at the Catalan giants, according to a new report.

Forgotten Manchester United man Altay Bayindir is reportedly Galatasaray's top goalkeeper target this summer.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Zach Mercer sent an emphatic message to Steve Borthwick after his England selection snub with a man-of-the-match performance for Gloucester in their win over Exeter.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane believes Willy Kambwala could be the next academy wonderkid to follow Kobbie Mainoo's steps and become a first-team regular.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he substituted Darwin Nunez off at half-time against Brentford because the forward "felt something".

STAR ON SUNDAY

Nottingham Forest have hired former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg in a bid to get on the right side of key decisions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Remote control cars equipped with flares were used as part of a fan protest in the Bundesliga 2 game between Hansa Rostock and Hamburger SV

Some German football supporters with a flare for anarchy brought Hansa Rostock's match with Hamburg to a standstill using remote-controlled cars.

SUNDAY RECORD

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says his side's point at Parkhead was no smash-and-grab raid.