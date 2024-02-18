Luis Suarez says Karim Benzema was on brink of Arsenal move before late change of heart- Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Luis Suarez has revealed that Karim Benzema was due to sign for Arsenal, before a late change of heart dashed their plan.

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid when he leaves PSG in the summer, but his entourage have also met with figures at Manchester City - hours before dropping the bombshell he would be exiting.

Jordan Henderson was handed the captaincy on just his fourth appearance for Ajax - but suffered injury-time heartbreak after being on the cusp of his first win as NEC Nijmegen scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has seen his opportunities limited at Anfield, and the Dutchman has accepted he may need to move to pastures new next term.

THE ATHLETIC

City Football Group (CFG) has announced a "football collaboration agreement" with Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

After the historic high of a sold-out Emirates Stadium on Saturday, the Women's Super League was given a reality check on Sunday when just 997 supporters turned up for Everton v West Ham United.

Shane Rose, a three-time Olympic medallist show jumper, has been stood down by authorities for wearing a mankini on horseback in a fancy dress competition.

Ben Stokes has offered England a ray of light as they look to salvage their series in India by suggesting that he could bowl in the final two Tests.

DAILY MAIL

Dan Ashworth has now told Newcastle he wants to leave the club - but he must wait for Manchester United to buy out his contract.

Ex-Fulham captain Danny Murphy claims his former boss Roy Hodgson said he was feeling fine following the health scare that led to the 76-year-old's hospitalisation on Thursday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic disagreed with the decision to send his Sheffield United team-mate Mason Holgate off for his challenge on Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, claiming it was a "fair tackle".

Everton's buyers 777 Partners are implementing a major staff cost-cutting programme with the aim of reducing headcount across the business by around five per cent.

THE TIMES

Mason Holgate, with a contender for the worst foul of the season, is set to be fined by his team after he helped condemn Sheffield United to 80-plus minutes with 10 players and a defeat that edged his loan club a step closer to a likely relegation.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has revealed he was in bar having a beer with a mate when he received a message from Kevin Thelwell, the director of football, about half an hour before the news of the club's 10-point deduction was announced.

THE GUARDIAN

Alex Mitchell has been ruled out of England's crucial Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday with a knee injury, dealing Steve Borthwick a major setback as he plots his side's first Calcutta Cup win in four years.

Ben Stokes said England will not let their bruising defeat against India in the third Test eat up his side for the remainder of the series, even if, for the second loss in a row, the ­captain left the ground unhappy with technology.

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was jeered by some of the crowd after finishing second in the women's 400m medley on the closing day of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on Sunday.

THE SUN

Arsenal legend Ian Wright have urged Gareth Southgate to pick Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in his next England squad.

Crystal Palace supremo Steve Parish held a 'secret' meeting with Oliver Glasner in a London hotel hideaway - but the exchange was spotted by guests - including the Sheffield Wednesday squad.

Five players and a coach have been hospitalised after fan trouble saw a firework thrown towards the dugout. The incident occurred as Mura welcomed Maribor in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

DAILY RECORD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton discuss the Scottish Premiership title race as Rangers move top above Celtic for the first time this season

Chris Sutton put the blame for Celtic's descent towards crisis at Brendan Rodgers' feet - and reckons anyone who doesn't understand where fans are coming from simply doesn't get the Scottish game.

Celtic women defender Caitlin Hayes took aim at Rangers for 'letting women's football down' by locking away fans out of Sunday's derby.

Baffled St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reckons its time to slash refs' wages after claiming too many whistlers are waiting for VAR to do their job for them.