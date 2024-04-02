Jadon Sancho: Jason Wilcox could give Man Utd winger second chance if he becomes technical director - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jadon Sancho could get a second chance to impress at Manchester United with potential technical director Jason Wilcox a big fan of the winger, currently out on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Image: Jadon Sancho is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund

Erik ten Hag will have significantly less power in transfer dealing this summer if he keeps his role as Manchester United manager.

Juventus are prepared to sack Massimiliano Allegri after a shocking run of Serie A form, with "iron sergeant" U19 head coach Paolo Montero likely to take over in the interim if a move is made.

Patrick Kluivert has admitted he is surprised Ajax have not approached him about taking over as manager with John van 't Schip not expected to become permanent boss after a spell in interim charge.

Arsenal coach Jack Wilshere is sure 14-year-old prodigy Max Dowman can be fast-tracked into the club's first team as he continues to impress in the U18 age group.

THE INDEPENDENT

Barcelona are ready to make their move for Liverpool-linked Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as they seek a replacement for Xavi Hernandez, who will leave the Nou Camp this summer.

Image: Barcelona are ready to make their move for Liverpool-linked Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim

THE SUN

Manchester United want former Newcastle player, and current Sporting Lisbon director of football, Hugo Viana to join their new-look board as Chief Operating Officer.

Marcos Alonso is set to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer when his contract with rivals Barcelona expires in the summer.

Four-time snooker world champion John Higgins has admitted this year's World Championship could be his last and said he is starting to "lose his edge".

Image: Judy Murray is a shock candidate to become part of Novak Djokovic's coaching team

Judy Murray is a shock candidate to become part of Novak Djokovic's coaching team in the wake of Goran Ivanisevic's departure.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Cole Palmer is expected to be rewarded for a fine first season at Chelsea with a new contract including a lucrative pay rise.

Image: Cole Palmer is expected to be rewarded with a new Chelsea contract

Manchester United players have held one-to-one meetings with Sir Dave Brailsford to find out the Ineos vision to restore the club to its former glory.

The British Olympic Association will stick with a traditional red, white and blue Union flag on its kit for the 2024 Games in Paris after outrage surrounding the sale of merchandise which included shades of pink and purple on top.

New Zealand star Ardie Savea says the All Blacks need to follow South Africa's lead and start picking players who are plying their trade overseas.

DAILY EXPRESS

Premier League clubs are looking at Manchester United teenager Bendito Mantato with the Old Trafford outfit yet to tie up his future.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen are refusing to give up hope that they can persuade Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin to become the next manager at Pittodrie.

Celtic remain interested in QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter despite plenty of mid-table Premier League clubs also keeping tabs on him.

South Korea Olympics boss Hwang Seon-Hong remains hopeful the Celtic will allow him to include Yang Hyun-Jun in his squad for the U23 Asian Cup later this month and will allow him to join up later than other players if that helps the Scottish club.