Arsenal make Bruno Guimaraes contact ahead of summer transfer bid for Newcastle midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal have made contact with Bruno Guimaraes' camp over a stunning transfer for the Newcastle star, according to reports.

Gareth Southgate has already handed over his first Euro 2024 squad to UEFA, but the names will remain a closely-guarded secret.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Frank is a strong contender for the Manchester United job should they change manager following the club's struggles under Erik ten Hag.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has unexpectedly agreed to extend his sale and purchase agreement with crisis-engulfed 777 Partners.

Enzo Maresca is planning for the Premier League with Leicester City after assuring senior officials of his commitment to the club.

Winter dates in the middle of the European season have been proposed for the new Women's Club World Cup competition which FIFA aims to launch from 2026.

THE GUARDIAN

Human rights campaigners have suggested Newcastle City Council could be complicit in sportswashing after its executives lobbied officials at the Saudi Arabian-controlled Newcastle United, attempting to secure investments and funding.

Emma Raducanu will likely have to drop down to play in the French Open qualifying draw next week if she wants to compete in the tournament after she was declined a main draw wildcard to the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, which begins on May 26.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Dave Brailsford is at the heart of executing Manchester United's summer transfer plans amid the delayed arrival of two key executives.

Manchester United are prepared to offer £55m for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Chelsea are among the top clubs watching teenager Sol Sidibe after an eye-catching breakthrough year at Stoke City.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bruno Fernandes has reportedly held a 'long meeting' with Manchester United chiefs to discuss his future after being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers insists planning is well under way to make Celtic a more formidable force after admitting the squad is not as strong as he wanted this season - but revealed he is not losing sleep over the prospect of losing Matt O'Riley.

Jimmy Thelin can lead Aberdeen to third place next season - but he will have Peter Leven to thank in part after steadying the Pittodrie ship, according to Willie Miller.

SCOTTISH SUN

A Hibs fan group has called the club's appointment of Malky Mackay to the role of sporting director a disgrace.

