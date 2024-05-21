Manchester United on high alert after Mauricio Pochettino departs Chelsea - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are on high alert after Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Chelsea.

Gareth Southgate has revealed England are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise after he was left out of the France squad for the European Championship.

THE SUN

Manchester City superstar Ederson is reportedly considering a summer exit amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign defender Chadi Riad from Real Betis.

Joel Matip is set to stay in the Premier League - with Bournemouth and Southampton vying for his services.

Norwich have released 19 players after failing to earn promotion to the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Dan Ashworth sent an email to a Newcastle United address inadvertently revealing he was being tapped up by incoming Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada, who was still on gardening leave from Manchester City.

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of a move for Crystal Palace's £65m-rated centre back Marc Guehi.

Alejandro Garnacho may well look for a new contract if he features prominently at the Copa America in the US this summer.

The FA have vowed to crack down on any bad behaviour by United and City fans at Saturday's all-Manchester Cup final at Wembley.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Liverpool are both set to lose the race to sign French wonderkid Leny Yoro.

THE ATHLETIC

Kevin De Bruyne's camp had one conversation with new MLS side San Diego FC, as the Southern California city is a place De Bruyne would consider if he were to play Stateside.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he is yet to decide whether to accept the offer of a new contract, but believes he still has "value" to offer and a "duty" to help the club.

England fans travelling to Germany for the men's European Championship this summer should be "judged on their behaviour, not reputation", says chief constable Mark Roberts, head of the UK Football Policing Unit.

Ashley Young insists he wants to stay at Everton after being offered a new contract by the club and added he would "love to play as long as possible".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The threat of a civil war over future governance of the professional game in New Zealand is rising just over a month before England are to play two Tests against the All Blacks, in Dunedin and Auckland, in July.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are prepared to rival Brighton for the appointment of Ipswich's Kieran McKenna after reaching an agreement to part company with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Emma Hayes has selected her first squad as United States manager ahead of a pair of friendlies as she prepares to lead the women's national team at the Paris Olympics.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is looking to bring in experience to help the Saudi players at Al-Ettifaq with Rangers duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson being tipped with a move to the Middle East.

Stephen Welsh is set to give double-chasing Celtic a Scottish Cup final boost by returning to training this week.

New Rapid Bucharest boss Neil Lennon insists he has no plans to allow Albion Rrahmani to leave the club amid interest from Rangers.

Brazilian rising star Jefte's move to Ibrox is now a done deal with the full back set to officially become a Rangers player in July, according to a report in Brazil.

Neil Lennon is set to raid former club Celtic for Stephen Welsh to kickstart his Rapid Bucharest transfer spree - with Dundee United's Ross Graham also a target in a Scottish football double swoop.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have yet to make a formal proposal to Rapid Bucharest for the services of Kosovo international striker Albion Rrahmani, according to reports.