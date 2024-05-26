Pep Guardiola set to quit Manchester City at end of next season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola is expected to call time on a spell of unprecedented dominance at Manchester City next summer.

Ederson is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad as he considers bringing an end to his stay at Premier League champions Manchester City.

Leeds United fans have been condemned after social media videos emerged of them singing vile chants aimed at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Southampton supporter, before Sunday's Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Crystal Palace could secure their first summer signing as early as Monday with Real Betis defender Chadi Riad set to arrive in London for a medical.

Aston Villa are offering a three-year deal to Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley as they look to tempt him into staying in the Premier League.

Everton are showing interest in Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh, who had an impressive 2023-24 campaign on loan with Feyenoord.

INDEPENDENT

Enzo Maresca and Roberto de Zerbi have emerged as the frontrunners to become Chelsea's next manager with fears that Kieran McKenna is not yet ready for the leap to such a high-profile role.

Erik ten Hag still retains the support of senior figures in the new Manchester United football structure and there are fears removing him from his managerial role will not go down well with supporters.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United officials have met with representatives of both Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino as they continue to explore their managerial options before this week's review of their season.

Manchester United will wait for the summer transfer window to close before they turn their attentions to securing the future of teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo.

THE SUN

Manchester United's transfer policy of finding young players from other clubs could see them land Blackburn Rovers' 16-year-old striker Igor Tyjon.

Philippe Coutinho is set to leave Aston Villa this summer and make a return to one of his former clubs, Vasco da Gama.

DAILY MIRROR

England fans are fuming after being told it will cost them £556 for a minimum two nights of camping on official sites in Gelsenkirchen where the game against Serbia will take place on June 16.

Sofyan Amrabat has no idea whether his Manchester United loan deal will be made permanent but says staying at Old Trafford is "certainly an option".

Barcelona are ready to try and tempt Luis Diaz away from Liverpool this summer amid reports that sporting director Deco has already been in talks with his agent.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mason Greenwood has thanked Getafe for his loan spell in Spain this season but offered no insight into whether his long-term future lies away from Manchester United.

Liverpool and Chelsea could make their move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville after the Whites failed to secure promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea are attempting to hijack Newcastle United's pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers should benefit from Atalanta's strong finish to the season by securing a place as a seeded club in the Champions League third qualifying round and play-offs, but it also means Hearts will have to go through the Europa League play-offs rather than get a bye into the group stage.