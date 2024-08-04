Manchester United could start new Premier League season with makeshift striker - Paper Talk

Plus: Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for Julian Alvarez; Joe Gomez remains committed to Liverpool and is focused on emerging as a key player under new boss Arne Slot; Atletico Madrid remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher
Sunday 4 August 2024 22:48, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Erik ten Hag has suggested Manchester United could start the new Premier League season with Jadon Sancho as a makeshift striker after admitting new signing Joshua Zirkzee will take time to get up to speed.
Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for Argentina forward Julian Alvarez.
DAILY MAIL
Atletico Madrid remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after agreeing a £33.7m fee.
THE SUN
Chelsea have joined the race to sign Celtic star Matt O'Riley.
Hull are looking into a shock move for veteran 'keeper Vito Mannone - 12 seasons after his second loan spell with the Tigers.
THE TIMES
Joe Gomez remains committed to Liverpool and is focused on emerging as a key player under the new head coach, Arne Slot.
SCOTTISH SUN
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted winning his first trophy with Besiktas since he led Rangers to the Scottish Cup two years ago was one of the proudest moments in his career.
DAILY RECORD
Yan Dhanda reckons Hearts can "go past" the Old Firm in the title race.
Jim Goodwin expects a report to be sent to the Scottish Football Association after he and some of his players were pelted with coins in the Dundee derby.