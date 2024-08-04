Manchester United could start new Premier League season with makeshift striker - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag has suggested Manchester United could start the new Premier League season with Jadon Sancho as a makeshift striker after admitting new signing Joshua Zirkzee will take time to get up to speed.

Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Manchester City over a deal for Argentina forward Julian Alvarez.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag believes his side need to be more clinical and thinks the club will likely spend if the opportunities are right

DAILY MAIL

Atletico Madrid remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after agreeing a £33.7m fee.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy delivers the latest from the Chelsea camp surrounding their midfielder Conor Gallagher

THE SUN

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Celtic star Matt O'Riley.

Hull are looking into a shock move for veteran 'keeper Vito Mannone - 12 seasons after his second loan spell with the Tigers.

THE TIMES

Joe Gomez remains committed to Liverpool and is focused on emerging as a key player under the new head coach, Arne Slot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Could Joe Gomez leave Liverpool this summer?

SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted winning his first trophy with Besiktas since he led Rangers to the Scottish Cup two years ago was one of the proudest moments in his career.

DAILY RECORD

Yan Dhanda reckons Hearts can "go past" the Old Firm in the title race.

Jim Goodwin expects a report to be sent to the Scottish Football Association after he and some of his players were pelted with coins in the Dundee derby.