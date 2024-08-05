Manchester United switch focus away from PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte in midfielder search - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are switching the focus of their search to sign a new midfielder away from Manuel Ugarte and on to other candidates.

Arne Slot says Liverpool have "their eye open to see what's available" in the transfer market - but insists it is hard to improve the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Image: PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a Man Utd target this summer

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has agreed to join Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

Fulham defender Tim Ream is traveling to the United States to complete a permanent transfer to Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign Micah Hamilton from Manchester City.

DAILY MAIL

Julian Alvarez is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around £70million.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of the best goals Julian Alvarez has scored for Manchester City in the Premier League

The new England boss could be a foreign manager, after it emerged that the FA board had 'given approval' to expand the search beyond just English names.

English rugby is set for a windfall of more than £100million after signing a stadium naming rights deal with Allianz.

THE SUN

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is demanding a multi-million-pound pay-off from Manchester United to leave the club this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Aaron Wan-Bissaka's best moments at Manchester United with speculation linking the full back to a move to West Ham

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are close to finalising a deal to sign England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for a fee well in excess of £60 million.

Atletico Madrid are close to finalising a deal to sign Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico Madrid from Chelsea for £33.7 million after Diego Simeone pushed hard to convince the midfielder to move to Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour gives greater insight into why Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is moving to Atletico Madrid after captaining the Blues for most of last season

Chelsea are in pole position to sign striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid after Conor Gallagher agreed to move to the Spanish club.

Leeds United are set to make an opening £7 million offer for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, as the Championship club target a replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

Tottenham Hotspur are attempting to make progress in a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of Dominic Solanke's best goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League

THE TIMES

Julian Alvarez has agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid as he tries to secure his departure from Manchester City this summer.

The Premier League is considering a fresh bid to close the loophole that has allowed Chelsea to sell two hotels to a related company, enabling them to comply with financial rules.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Brighton are prepared to go over the Scottish transfer record to sign Matt O'Riley from Celtic.

Dujon Sterling has been spotted in Rangers training in a major boost ahead of their crunch Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

DAILY RECORD

Brighton and Southampton remain in talks with Celtic over a deal for Matt O'Riley - but neither are getting close to the Hoops' valuation.

Harvey Barnes has revealed he could switch allegiances to Scotland if he fails to revive his one-cap England career.