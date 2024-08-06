Denzel Dumfries holding off Inter Milan contract talks amid desire for Man Utd move - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Denzel Dumfries is holding off on Inter Milan contract talks amid his desire for a move to Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra.

THE SUN

England goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are at the centre of a transfer fight between a number of Premier League clubs.

Burnley will demand up to £30m for Sander Berge with Manchester United eyeing a bid for the Norwegian.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United are holding out for a package of £30m for Scott McTominay, having already rejected three offers from Fulham.

Image: Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

THE I

Adam Peaty has hit out at Paris 2024 organisers for failing to provide athletes with adequate food at the Olympic Games.

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes says he has something of a point to prove after missing a large chunk of last season due to injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Golfer Charley Hull has been banned from smoking while playing at the Olympic tournament and fears it might hamper her chance of gold.

Manchester United have switched midfield targets after talks over PSG's Manuel Ugarte broke down.

Image: PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a Man Utd target this summer

Agents have accused clubs of double standards over two of the biggest deals this summer, with pressure piled on players to move to a different club before the end of their contract.

THE TIMES

The renaming of Twickenham as Allianz Stadium means that it is back to square one for the owners of West Ham United as they search for a naming rights deal for their ground.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Philippe Clement believes a sell-out Rangers crowd at Hampden Park can inspire his team to Champions League glory next week.

DAILY RECORD

Tony Docherty has warned suitors it would take a big offer for Dundee to sell their skipper and "driving force" Luke McCowan.

Cash-rich Celtic have announced they are expecting "significantly higher" earnings when they release their incoming financial results.