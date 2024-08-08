Wilfried Zaha open to Crystal Palace comeback - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Wilfried Zaha is open to returning to Crystal Palace after just one year in Turkey with Galatasaray.

American anti-doping chiefs reportedly allowed three athletes caught for doping to go unpunished if they became informants and have accused their counterparts at the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) of "going soft" amid criticism of the decision.

Real Sociedad have launched a charm offensive to try to keep Martin Zubimendi at the club amid Liverpool interest.

THE SUN

Former Manchester United player David de Gea has been contacted by Serie A side Fiorentina who are looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

Liverpool are reportedly set to miss out on Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier as the 21-year-old snubbed interest from Anfield in favour of staying in the Bundesliga, with a move to Borussia Dortmund on the cards.

Lithuanian athlete Mykolas Alekna broke his dad's 20-year-old Olympic record during the discus throw final in Paris.

Formula 1 chiefs are set to hold talks with representatives of Rwanda next month over a Grand Prix bid that would bring the sport back to Africa for the first time in three decades.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he wants to play for England under the team's new head coach after almost two years in the wilderness under previous manager Gareth Southgate.

Image: Raheem Sterling wants to get back in the England frame

Former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is a top target for the US men's national team.

Lamare Bogarde is close to finalising a new long-term contract at Aston Villa.

THE GUARDIAN

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder calls for patience as he undertakes a rebuild at the club following the departure of 16 players this summer.

Former Team GB Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies has encouraged the women beaten by the two boxers embroiled in the Olympics gender row to challenge the results of their bouts.

Ethiopian athlete Lamecha Girma regained consciousness and was able to speak after a sickening fall in the Olympic 3,000m steeplechase final in Paris on Wednesday night.

THE TELEGRAPH

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of England legend Andrew, played his first significant hand as a professional cricketer in top-scoring with 88 for Lancashire against Middlesex.

A police investigation has been launched to ascertain how Medhi Narjissi, a 17-year-old rugby player affiliated with Toulouse, went missing at sea while on tour with France U18s in South Africa.

THE I

Ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be open to replacing Gareth Southgate with Lee Carsley expected to take over on an interim basis.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino is in demand

THE DAILY MAIL

Atletico Madrid reportedly tried to pull out of a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Manchester United were close to breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) last season but managed to comply with the restrictions after two 'exceptional allowances' were granted to the club.

Chelsea announced their eighth signing of the summer on Thursday when Aaron Anselmino joined a growing list.

Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has agreed a new deal at the Anfield club after an impressive season where he broke into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans and the 18-year-old is now close to sealing a loan with a Championship side.

THE INDEPENDENT

Olympic swimmers, some of the healthiest people on the planet, are turning to an unlikely, unscientific solution to ward off getting sick from competing in the polluted waters of the Seine in Paris: drinking cans of Coke.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is reportedly close to signing for Spanish side Girona.

Celtic are finally on the verge of signing Norwich City striker Adam Idah after reportedly launching an improved bid of £5.5m.

Celtic are interested in Ben Doak returning to the club as part of a double Liverpool swoop including midfielder Bobby Clark.

Rangers manager Phillipe Clement is prepared to let Ianis Hagi leave the club for free despite his Euro 2024 performance.