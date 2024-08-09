Man Utd set to move for Jarrad Branthwaite as Juventus target Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United must pay £30m to sign Sander Berge from Burnley; Bournemouth set to turn to Tammy Abraham to replace Tottenham-bound Dominic Solanke; Leicester City working on signing Wilfried Zaha on loan and exploring loan deal for Atalanta striker Bilal Toure
Friday 9 August 2024 23:08, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United are plotting a fresh bid for Jarrad Branthwaite - after learning their new signing Leny Yoro is unlikely to play again this year.
Italian giants Juventus are plotting a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Chelsea appear set to start the Premier League season without a shirt sponsor for a second successive year.
DAILY MAIL
Sir Norman Foster, one of the most famous British architects in recent history, could be tasked with designing a new Old Trafford and transforming the surrounding area.
Oleksandr Usyk has welcomed a trilogy with Anthony Joshua, claiming he would be more than happy to face the Brit for a third time after 'beating Tyson Fury' in their December rematch.
Organisers from the 2024 Olympics vowed to replace athletes' rusty medals after Team USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston revealed the condition of his bronze piece a week after winning it in Paris.
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool will benefit from the £65m deal that will see Dominic Solanke move to Tottenham as they are due a 20 per cent cut of any profit Bournemouth make from the sale.
Tammy Abraham is expected to be among the names Bournemouth consider in their quest to replace Tottenham-bound Dominic Solanke.
Brendan Rodgers does not want to sell Matt O'Riley but admitted Celtic may facilitate his departure should his valuation be met this summer.
Marseille are trying to hijack Leeds' bid to sign Norwich attacker Jonathan Rowe with the Canaries placing a £15m price tag on the striker.
Manchester United will have to pay £30million for Sander Berge if they want to prise the Norway midfielder away from Burnley.
Matias Soule has suggested the influence of Roma boss Daniele De Rossi saw him spurn a move to Leicester.
DAILY EXPRESS
Liverpool could still snatch two new forwards this summer, as well as the £51m capture of Martin Zubimendi.
Manchester United are planning to make at least three more signings before the summer transfer deadline.
Manchester United could be about to beat Arsenal to the signing of Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu after holding talks with his representatives.
DAILY STAR
Liverpool are in a tug-of-war with Real Sociedad over midfielder Martin Zubimendi with La Real pulling out all the stops to persuade the Spain international to stay put.
THE ATHLETIC
Leicester City are working on a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray with the 31 year-old available on a season-long loan.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Leicester have explored a loan deal for Atalanta striker Bilal Toure to bolster Steve Cooper's attack before the start of the club's return to the Premier League.
Bournemouth are on the brink of pulling off an ambitious move for Barcelona full-back Julian Araujo to bolster their squad for Andoni Iraola ahead of the Premier League season.
THE TIMES
Enzo Dallaglio, the son of England's Rugby World Cup winner Lawrence, has been credited with playing a key role in the naming rights deal under which Twickenham will be renamed the Allianz Stadium next month.
THE GUARDIAN
The American billionaire John Textor has made a bid to become the majority owner of Everton, which could end the saga around the sale of the club.
DAILY RECORD
Polish official Bartosz Frankowski has apologised and begged for forgiveness after his arrest shame before Rangers' Champions League showdown with Dynamo Kyiv and explained why he and a VAR sidekick stole a road sign.
Queens Park Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Brest's former Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele.
SCOTTISH SUN
Todd Cantwell met with a high-powered delegation from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor to discuss a transfer move away from Rangers.