Manchester United reignite interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after having an opening £42.7m bid rejected, but the LaLiga giants are willing to sell, according to reports.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been stripped of his No 1 jersey ahead of the Premier League kick-off.

Alejandro Garnacho requested to cut short his time off after winning Copa America and return to Carrington early in a bid to be ready for the Community Shield at Wembley.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly opened talks with N'Golo Kante's camp following stumbling blocks in negotiating Conor Gallagher's transfer deal.

Michael Appleton is returning to Manchester United to assume the role of loans manager.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

At least five Premier League players have been approached by match-fixers, according to a whistleblower who worked with the top tier and Football Association.

Leicester's bitter feud with the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial controls is threatening to drag on into next year.

THE SUN

Newcastle United will make a "once-in-a-generation" investment to resolve the St James' Park expansion dilemma.

Ben Chilwell is assessing his options at Chelsea ahead of the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Liverpool are still open-minded to selling Wataru Endo - and Celtic are now monitoring the player.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has arrived in England for talks with Manchester United about Manuel Ugarte's stalled transfer.

Jamie Vardy was offered the chance to reunite with Dean Smith this summer at Charlotte FC.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal says the current football calendar is "harming" players ahead of the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening.

Tim Ream is targeting a place in the USMNT squad for the 2026 World Cup after completing his return to the MLS with Charlotte FC.

THE INDEPENDENT

Arsenal and Real Sociedad are still some way apart over the structure and amount of the deal on Mikel Merino's proposed transfer, in a negotiation that could yet go to the end of the window.

Brentford are still holding out for at least £60m for Ivan Toney in this window, although interested clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United may yet test that stance with the offers of loans with obligations to buy late in the window.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United transfer target Manuel Ugarte has reportedly been left out by Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique during recent training matches.

EVENING STANDARD

Carlo Ancelotti has denied suggestions Vinicius Jr could leave Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia.

Brentford's move for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste has come to a halt.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs who are considering suing Manchester City for compensation over the 115 alleged rules breaches may have to lodge legal claims before the outcome of the case is known because of time limits.

The Premier League has launched an account on X that will provide supporters with "near-live" clarification from Stockley Park over refereeing and VAR decisions for the 2024-25 season.

Tom Daley is in line to receive a knighthood in the new year's honours list after announcing his retirement from diving on Monday.

Two boxing officials from Kazakhstan who between them oversaw almost 50 bouts at the Olympics were removed from the referees' and judging selection pool midway through the tournament.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi could cost himself his international future if he opts to stick it out at Rangers due to a clause in his contract.

Millwall are set to win the race to sign Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gustaf Lagerbielke has declined a move to Champions League hopefuls Malmo, according to reports in his homeland.

Rangers are considering a move for Mali international striker Mahamadou Diarra, according to reports.