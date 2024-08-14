Arsenal prepared to be patient in pursuit of Mikel Merino after Real Sociedad reject initial bid - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are prepared to be patient in their pursuit of Mikel Merino after their initial offer for the Spain midfielder was rejected by Real Sociedad.

THE TELEGRAPH

Arsenal have made contact with Real Sociedad over midfielder Mikel Merino as they step up their attempts to sign the Spain international.

Diego Simeone personally assured Conor Gallagher that he remains desperate for the midfielder to sign for Atletico Madrid before Gallagher boarded his flight back to London.

Manchester United are ready to give Jadon Sancho the chance to fight for his career at Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to bid for the winger.

Eddie Hearn is open to offering Olympic gender-row boxer Imane Khelif a professional contract after the Algerian's gold medal in Paris, based on "talent" and "commercial appeal".

A trial date has been set for next year after a South African man was accused of racially abusing the former England international Ugo Monye following an Exeter Chiefs match.

THE TIMES

Napoli have opened talks with Manchester United over the potential signing of Scott McTominay.

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, although he would not replace Alisson as the club's No1 this season.

Napoli have stepped up their efforts to sign Romelu Lukaku by offering the Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen to Chelsea as part of a proposed deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal chief Edu has been in Spain this week as he looks to finalise the signing of 28-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Peter Schmeichel claims Erik ten Hag must improve Manchester United because the Premier League is their bread and butter.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have stepped up their talks to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Napoli have reportedly stepped up moves for Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay.

Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United not to bring Ivan Toney to the club, citing the Brentford star's profile as being 'wrong' after the striker was linked with a move to Old Trafford.