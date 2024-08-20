Barcelona target Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after missing out on Nico Williams - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Ilkay Gundogan has spoken to Pep Guardiola as he tries to speed up his return to Manchester City from Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling's exclusion from Chelsea's Europa Conference League play-off squad came as no surprise to the forward after he was told by Enzo Maresca on Friday that he was not in the head coach's plans this season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England interim manager Lee Carsley has cut Gareth Southgate's two leading analysts from his staff for the Nations League games next month as he seeks to shape his own approach ahead of his first squad announcement.

PSG are continuing to withhold salary and bonuses from Kylian Mbappe though their former striker has not started legal action against them.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are reportedly targeting Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as their next summer signing after failing to get Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

DAILY MIRROR

Bruno Fernandes admits he urged Manchester United's top brass to get to work in the transfer market prior to signing his new contract.

Image: Marcus Rashford has emerged as a target for Barcelona

Former Real Madrid star Guti has revealed he wanted the club to pursue Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix when in charge of Los Blancos' youth teams and the Manchester United winger was still at Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United's striker search is unlikely to prompt a move for Ivan Toney.

THE SUN

Arsenal are ready to ship out players to balance the books as they close in on Mikel Merino.

Norwich are eyeing Grenoble ace Lenny Joseph as a potential replacement for Jonathan Rowe who could be on his way to Marseille.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United officials sense that Chelsea could still make a play for Jadon Sancho before deadline day.

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is exploring potential loan options ahead of the transfer window deadline.

Liverpool central defender Sepp van den Berg is nearing a permanent departure.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers face a battle to sign Domagoj Bradaric with two new suitors reportedly entering the races for the Salernitana defender.

Jota is reportedly demanding his Al-Ittihad release to allow the former Celtic winger to return to Europe this summer.

Brighton chief Paul Barber insists the Premier League club have the cash to strengthen and will continue to follow their model of targeting young, hungry players - with the Seagulls confident of landing Matt O'Riley in a Scottish-record transfer deal.

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits he expects players to leave the New Den before the transfer window closes as Aberdeen look to sign Kevin Nisbet.

Lee Johnson had his Hibs players dodging knife attacks to get ready for the new season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Matt O'Riley's record-breaking move to Brighton from Celtic has moved a step closer.

A senior lawyer acting in a Rangers football kit sales dispute used commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme's most famous quote to tell a judge that the case had settled.