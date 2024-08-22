Newcastle move closer to signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have moved closer to making the statement signing of England centre-back Marc Guehi, with the deal just £5m away from meeting Crystal Palace's asking price.

Manchester City will re-sign their former captain, Ilkay Gundogan, on a one-year deal with the option of keeping him for a further 12 months.

Raheem Sterling's Chelsea humiliation deepened on another dramatic day at the club as the forward had his No 7 shirt removed and was banished from first-team training.

Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded the most successful YouTube channel launch ever after giving viewers the impression he and Georgina Rodriguez had secretly married.

Plans to build the world's biggest football stadium, which may host the 2030 World Cup final, have been revealed with the release of spectacular images of the proposed site in Morocco.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are closing in on signing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad after further talks on Wednesday night.

Raheem Sterling has held clear-the-air talks with Chelsea with the aim of finding a resolution to his uncertain future.

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United have axed lunchboxes for matchday staff and cut the number of programmes given to corporate fans in half as part of a series of ongoing cost-saving measures at Old Trafford.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho ahead of a potential loan move.

Crystal Palace have made a £12m offer for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix and bid for Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo.

Almeria winger Largie Ramazani flew into England on Wednesday evening ahead of undergoing a medical with Leeds United.

THE TIMES

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal in a deal believed to be worth £30m.

Manchester City are contemplating a move for the Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to return to Manchester City this week after agreeing a one-year contract with his former club.

THE GUARDIAN

John Textor is in Liverpool to hold further talks with Everton's owner, Farhad Moshiri, over a proposed takeover of the club, with a deal expected to be agreed by the end of the week.

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca, who has denied that his treatment of the winger has been "brutal".

West Ham's hopes of strengthening their midfield by signing Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain are likely to depend on whether they can raise funds through sales before the transfer window shuts.

THE SUN

Ilkay Gundogan has arrived back in England ahead of sealing his free transfer to Manchester City from Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling is training at home after being frozen out at Chelsea by Enzo Maresca.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are closing in on a £30m deal for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal have agreed to sell talented 20-year-old midfielder Charlie Patino to Spanish side Deportivo La Corona, though the move remains subject to personal terms.

Rafa Benitez claims he has had job offers from around the world - but that he wants to return to the Premier League.

Chelsea have offered Ben Chilwell to Manchester United as they aim to further trim their wage bill, it has been claimed.

SCOTTISH SUN

Manchester City are ready to make a shock swoop for Kyogo Furuhashi.

Steve Clarke is weighing up a shock Scotland call-up for Ryan Gauld.

Derek McInnes has tapped up Scott McKenna for inside info on Conference League opponents Copenhagen.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are pushing to strike a deal for £8m-rated LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz.

Rangers chiefs could be set to hand back the keys to Hampden as early as this weekend as they push to reopen Ibrox for next month's Dundee clash.

Tony Docherty insists Luke McCowan will be fully focused on Dundee at Easter Road on Saturday - and not a potential move there.

Jimmy Thelin has challenged Topi Keskinen to burst his way into the Finnish national team.