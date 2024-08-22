Crystal Palace among clubs exploring a deal for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace are among a number of clubs to express an interest in exploring a deal for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, with an obligation to make the move permanent.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admits the uncertainty surrounding the transfer window might be affecting his players.

THE GUARDIAN

Aston Villa have held talks over a move for Raheem Sterling, who is looking for a new challenge after being told that he has no future at Chelsea.

John Textor is considering two offers and has serious interest from four other investors for his 45 per cent stake in Crystal Palace as he attempts to accelerate his efforts to buy Everton.

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Southgate has finally decided on his future, as it was revealed that the former England manager will take on the role of technical observer at UEFA this season.

Crystal Palace have made a £12million offer for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix and bid for Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are reportedly poised to capitalise on PSG's hesitation and secure Ademola Lookman in a massive swap deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have re-entered the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports from Italy.

Ashley Cole is in discussion with the Football Association about becoming part of Lee Carsley's backroom team.

Xabi Alonso reportedly phoned Sepp van den Berg shortly before Liverpool struck an agreement with Brentford for the defender's transfer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe would consider replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruud van Nistelrooy if Manchester United make a poor start to the season.

Manchester United could rake in half a billion pounds by selling the naming rights to their proposed new stadium, it's been claimed.

Noni Madueke's future at Chelsea is in doubt after the London club's spending spree - with Newcastle among the club's ready to offer a loan rescue.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayern Munich sold Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United against Vincent Kompany's wishes this summer, according to reports.

Andreas Christensen is reportedly open to returning to the Premier League two years after leaving Chelsea for Barcelona.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said Dele is not ready to return to match action despite the midfielder being back in training.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag continued to display his commitment to youth players by reportedly welcoming Jim Thwaites, just 16 years old, to first-team training at Carrington on Wednesday.

THE SUN

Jadon Sancho could be heading to Barcelona in a bid to re-track his career.

Wolves are joining the race to sign Wilfried Zaha after the club identified him as a potential replacement for Pedro Neto.

Euro 2024 winner Dani Olmo will remain stuck in limbo even if Ilkay Gundogan returns to former side Manchester City as a free agent.

David De Gea's hotly anticipated return to football began with a nightmare.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland appears to be switching sides - by trying out a £15,000 red-light therapy bed.

THE TIMES

Sean Dyche has admitted that Everton will be susceptible to offers for players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin right up until the transfer window closes as financial issues at the club continue to bite.

Erik ten Hag has warned his fringe players that he will not tolerate any act of defiance, such as the one that caused a rift with Jadon Sancho last season.

THE INDEPENDENT

Italian giants AC Milan have introduced a new policy to protect players who become pregnant while at the club, meaning players "don't have to make a choice" between being a mother or a footballer.

Kyle Walker explains his parenting style and admits he does not allow his children to beat him at garden football.

DAILY RECORD

Sheffield United have reportedly ramped up their interest in Celtic winger Mikey Johnston - and it could even see the Hoops turn a profit in their approach for Auston Trusty.

Celtic fans are even more convinced that Mateusz Bogusz is on his way to Parkhead after eagle-eyed supporters clocked that a private jet from Los Angeles was set to arrive in Glasgow late on Thursday night.

Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on Benfica prospect Martim Neto - and could land the a loan deal if the player wants to leave his boyhood club.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers star Rabbi Matondo could be on his way to England, according to a report.

Aberdeen are in the hunt to sign Aussie winger Marcus Younis.