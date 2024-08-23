Spain winger Nico Williams a top Arsenal transfer target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Spain winger Nico Williams has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal.

Mason Greenwood is set to play for Jamaica under new manager Steve McClaren.

Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke has claimed Erik ten Hag could be sacked in just three games' time.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a surprise bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

Marcus Rashford has been warned that he faces a fight to retain his status as a regular starter for Manchester United if he struggles to escape last season's rut.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he broke his own transfer rules to bring Ilkay Gundogan back to Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea will add to their 10 summer signings if they can land a top striker.

Liverpool have reportedly secured the signature of youngster Alvin Ayman from Wolves.

Novak Djokovic has suffered an injury scare just days before the start of his US Open defence, which forced him to cut a training session with Holger Rune short on Friday.

Emma Raducanu has spoken out on her withdrawal from the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon this year, which abruptly ended the SW19 career of British tennis legend Andy Murray.

Uralkali - Haas' former title sponsor - has reportedly asked the Dutch court to seize the team's F1 cars and spare parts at the Dutch Grand Prix, which would prevent them from racing in Monza next weekend.

THE GUARDIAN

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will accept the independent commission's verdict on the 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations brought against the club by the Premier League, with the City manager insisting the upcoming hearing will not affect his players' form.

England great Ashley Cole will serve as assistant during Lee Carsley's spell as interim manager of the national team.

Ange Postecoglou is facing a striker headache against Everton on Saturday after Tottenham's club-record signing, Dominic Solanke, was ruled out with an ankle injury picked up on debut.

Erik ten Hag believes Alejandro Garnacho has a "long way" to go to become world class but is adamant the Manchester United forward has the "X-factor" to achieve this status.

Arne Slot has insisted he can get tough with his Liverpool players in the sanctuary of the dressing room in contrast to his calm and controlled demeanour on the touchline.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah asked to train on Sunday to atone for the errors against Ipswich Town that led to him being hooked at half-time by new head coach Arne Slot.

Ipswich are the new favourites to land Burnley's Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea after Wolves cooled their interest.

DAILY STAR

Football fans have slammed the new Champions League theme on social media.

THE TIMES

Jude Bellingham looks set to miss Lee Carsley's first matches as the interim England manager after the Real Madrid midfielder suffered a muscle injury.

THE TELEGRAPH



Enzo Maresca, the Chelsea manager who has already separated those players who have a future at the club from those who do not, says he will be just as ruthless when it comes to selecting his team.



Chelsea and Napoli have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, in a deal that could finally open the door for the Premier League club to make a move for Victor Osimhen.

EVENING STANDARD

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal fans not to panic over the fact he is yet to sign a new contract.



Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed his players have become unsettled following transfer rumours and the imminent departures of two more players.



Ange Postecoglou says Yves Bissouma has been "doing everything right" since being suspended by Tottenham for filming himself taking laughing gas, but warned the midfielder he must consistently behave to work his way back into favour.



Richarlison is "not going anywhere" this summer, according to Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou, who says keeping the striker fit is the key to getting the best from him.



Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed he plans to rotate goalkeepers Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez this season.

DAILY RECORD

Al-Ittihad misfit Jota is reportedly set to end his nightmare in Saudi - and there could still be faint hope for Celtic to bring the winger back to Parkhead.

Celtic are reportedly preparing to escalate their interest in Los Angeles FC ace Mateusz Bogusz with Matt O'Riley heading for the exit.

Rangers are reportedly still willing to accept an offer for Cyriel Dessers - if they can recoup the fee they paid out for the striker last summer.

Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty has dropped a hint that he is eyeing the English Premier League over the Scottish Premiership amid links with Celtic.

Philippe Clement has claimed that it's not Rangers that Todd Cantwell wants to leave - but Scotland.

Winger Abdallah Sima has bid an emotional farewell to Rangers after sealing a switch to Stade Brest.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ben Davies and Rabbi Matondo are finally set to lead the Ibrox summer exodus - leaving Philippe Clement with seven days to complete his Rangers rebuild.

Aberdeen are set to win the race to sign Kevin Nisbet.

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Daizen Maeda's versatility has made him scrap plans to sign a third Celtic striker.

Dundee have released stunning footage of how their proposed £95m Camperdown stadium could look.

Raith Rovers want to make former Rangers striker David Healy their new manager.