Liverpool closing in on deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are still edging towards a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Justin Bijlow was seen crying as he waved goodbye to the Feyenoord fans after their 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam. The goalkeeper is set to fly to Southampton to complete his transfer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports panel discuss Liverpool's lack of signings this summer and the difference compared to when Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool

Charlie Patino was once hyped as the next big thing at Arsenal - but he's now leaving the club for just £1m.

Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Como on a season-long loan deal.

Leicester have seen their first bid for Genk star Bilal El Khannouss rejected by the Belgian club.

THE SUN

Manchester United are set to use funds from Scott McTominay sale towards signing PSG star Manuel Ugarte. He is the club's No1 midfielder target and they are reportedly set to pay £51m for him.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England's rugby union players have been left shocked and disappointed by the resignation of highly-rated defence guru Felix Jones.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will not be as exciting under new manager Arne Slot compared to life under Jurgen Klopp

THE ATHLETIC

Former West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has agreed a one-year deal with Watford.

DAILY RECORD

Rapid Bucharest will reportedly try to convince Ianis Hagi to join the club from Rangers by making him their top earner - although the player himself will have to take a huge pay cut from the salary he currently earns in Govan.

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic owe it to fans to splash the cash in the coming days after a summer of self-inflicted transfer stress.