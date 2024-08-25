Liverpool closing in on deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United are set to use funds from Scott McTominay sale towards signing PSG star Manuel Ugarte; Angelo Ogbonna has agreed a one-year deal with Watford; Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic owe it to fans to splash the cash in the coming days
Sunday 25 August 2024 22:21, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Liverpool are still edging towards a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Justin Bijlow was seen crying as he waved goodbye to the Feyenoord fans after their 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam. The goalkeeper is set to fly to Southampton to complete his transfer.
Charlie Patino was once hyped as the next big thing at Arsenal - but he's now leaving the club for just £1m.
Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Como on a season-long loan deal.
Leicester have seen their first bid for Genk star Bilal El Khannouss rejected by the Belgian club.
THE SUN
Manchester United are set to use funds from Scott McTominay sale towards signing PSG star Manuel Ugarte. He is the club's No1 midfielder target and they are reportedly set to pay £51m for him.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
England's rugby union players have been left shocked and disappointed by the resignation of highly-rated defence guru Felix Jones.
THE ATHLETIC
Former West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has agreed a one-year deal with Watford.
DAILY RECORD
Rapid Bucharest will reportedly try to convince Ianis Hagi to join the club from Rangers by making him their top earner - although the player himself will have to take a huge pay cut from the salary he currently earns in Govan.
Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic owe it to fans to splash the cash in the coming days after a summer of self-inflicted transfer stress.