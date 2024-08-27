Liverpool's young trio Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak could leave Anfield this month - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Three more highly-rated Liverpool youngsters - Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak - could leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Al Ettifaq have opened talks with Chelsea over a move for Harvey Vale.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his retirement plans to his supporters, stating that Al Nassr will likely be the final club of his career.

Oasis will cast no shadow over the Etihad Stadium, with an ongoing expansion of Manchester City's ground ending any hopes the reformed band will play there next summer.

Anthony Joshua's upcoming IBF heavyweight title fight with Daniel Dubois could break the boxing attendance record in Great Britain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are reportedly 'working to complete' the signing of Juventus star Federico Chiesa before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Chelsea have reportedly put an end to their pursuit of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Tottenham are being ultra-selective about where they send highly-rated teenager Tyrese Hall on loan this season.

DAILY MIRROR

World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi came close to joining Manchester City, though the biggest draw was the fact he could meet the Gallagher brothers of Oasis.

Francis Ngannou insists he learned a lot from his fight with Anthony Joshua - despite being KO'd inside six minutes.

THE TELEGRAPH

Cardiff City questioned the security arrangements at the home of rivals Swansea City after Ollie Tanner suffered a cut leg when an advertising board fell on him amid goal celebrations in Sunday's South Wales derby.

THE ATHLETIC

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Scott McTominay is advancing towards a personal terms agreement with Napoli which would effectively rubber-stamp his move from Manchester United.

Eric Garcia had a very successful spell with Girona last season and Barcelona's Catalan neighbours are interested in buying Garcia permanently.

Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Burnley on a season-long loan.

Brazilian Reinier Jesus is expected to leave Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window. Norwich have shown concrete interest in signing him on loan, but there is no agreement on the terms of the option to buy. Another Championship club is exploring a deal.

DAILY RECORD

Rennes have agreed deal to sign Jota on loan from Al Ittihad, according to reports.

Hull have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Gustavo Puerta from German champions Bayer Leverkusen.