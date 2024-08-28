Newcastle's prospective move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has stalled - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Newcastle United's prospective move for Marc Guehi has stalled with Crystal Palace refusing to move from a valuation of at least £70m.

Manchester United are not acting on the availability of Ben Chilwell, despite Chelsea raising the prospect of a deal in ongoing talks between the two clubs.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are looking to offload fringe players in order to complete a £30m deal for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Nolberto Solano has been sacked as manager of Blyth Spartans after just six winless games, with the club bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division just three months after relegation.

Nottingham Forest are targeting the signing of a new striker before Friday's transfer deadline with Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush emerging as a potential option.

Club cricket has been hit by a crackdown on overseas players after amateur players were reported to the Home Office for potential breaches of visa regulations.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are facing a challenge to comply with UEFA's financial rules after the European governing body confirmed that it does not allow clubs to register income from selling assets to sister companies.

Pep Guardiola has given a bonus of £10,000 to each member of Manchester City's support staff.

Archie Vaughan, son of the former England captain Michael, is set to make his County Championship debut for Somerset, who are second in Division One and searching for their first championship title.

THE GUARDIAN

Jadon Sancho is holding out for an offer from Chelsea despite Juventus persisting with their efforts to sign the winger on loan from Manchester United.

The Premier League is facing demands to increase its funding of referees because of a cash shortfall at Professional Game Match Officials Ltd.

THE i

Juventus are very confident of bringing Jadon Sancho in as a quick replacement for Federico Chiesa before the transfer window closes on Friday, fending off late interest from Chelsea.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United expect the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder Manuel Ugarte to conclude their summer spending.

The English firm responsible for the new Champions League draw say they are fully prepared to deal with the threat of a cyber attack from Russia - having fought one off during the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has highlighted his desire to reach 1,000 goals, a feat only a few players have ever achieved.

THE SUN

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move to sign League One star Sam Tickle before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is likely to remain at Chelsea beyond Friday's transfer deadline.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool will consider a move for Marc Guehi, but not this summer with the Reds reluctant to stump up the £70m Crystal Palace are demanding.

DAILY RECORD

Alvyn Sanches is back on Celtic's wish list as they look to bring in further midfield reinforcements alongside top target Arne Engels.

Crystal Palace want a £20m buy option for Odsonne Edouard inserted in any loan deal as Ipswich aim to strike a deadline-busting deal for the striker.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are closing in on a deal to bring Nedim Bajrami to Ibrox.

Celtic have booted out an ambitious late swoop for Reo Hatate this week.

Rangers have opened discussions with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim over the loan signing of defender Stanley Nsoki.