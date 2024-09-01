Sir Jim Ratcliffe despairs in stands at Old Trafford as Man United thrashed by Liverpool - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was left with his head in his hands as Manchester United crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford of INEOS were both at Old Trafford

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Trent Alexander-Arnold's early goal may have been ruled out at half-time, but the footage of his Steven Gerrard "kiss" celebration will live on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and whether the club can improve under his leadership.

DAILY MIRROR

Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho was destined to fall short of expectations at Manchester United because of the team's style of play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Deadline Day signing Jadon Sancho was presented to the Chelsea fans ahead of their match with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MAIL

Wales star Liam Williams is in talks over a transfer back to his homeland from Japan with the Dragons working on a deal to sign the two-time British & Irish Lion.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have announced the signing of the former Real Madrid forward Hayley Raso after the expiration of her contract with the Spanish club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers fans confronted manager Philippe Clement outside Ibrox following Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Celtic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Phillippe Clement thinks if his side had scored one of their early chances against Celtic it would've been a totally different match..

Brendan Rodgers hailed his 'electric' Celtic attackers after their Old Firm win.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement has been slammed by Rangers fans after making reference to last week's 6-0 hammering of Ross County to deflect pressure around his own position in the wake of the dismal Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

Steven Naismith insists he has no fears for his job despite Hearts' rotten start stretching to seven games without a win for the first time in 46 years.