Sir Jim Ratcliffe despairs in stands at Old Trafford as Man United thrashed by Liverpool - Paper Talk

Plus: 'Jadon Sancho was destined to fall short of expectations at Manchester United because of the team's style of play'
Sunday 1 September 2024 23:03, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Sir Jim Ratcliffe was left with his head in his hands as Manchester United crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Trent Alexander-Arnold's early goal may have been ruled out at half-time, but the footage of his Steven Gerrard "kiss" celebration will live on.
DAILY MIRROR
Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho was destined to fall short of expectations at Manchester United because of the team's style of play.
DAILY MAIL
Wales star Liam Williams is in talks over a transfer back to his homeland from Japan with the Dragons working on a deal to sign the two-time British & Irish Lion.
THE GUARDIAN
Tottenham have announced the signing of the former Real Madrid forward Hayley Raso after the expiration of her contract with the Spanish club.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers fans confronted manager Philippe Clement outside Ibrox following Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Celtic.
Brendan Rodgers hailed his 'electric' Celtic attackers after their Old Firm win.
DAILY RECORD
Philippe Clement has been slammed by Rangers fans after making reference to last week's 6-0 hammering of Ross County to deflect pressure around his own position in the wake of the dismal Old Firm defeat to Celtic.
Steven Naismith insists he has no fears for his job despite Hearts' rotten start stretching to seven games without a win for the first time in 46 years.