Gareth Southgate odds-on favourite to replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United - Paper Talk

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino set to miss two months of season with the fractured shoulder; the Gunners have rejected a late attempt from Al Ittihad to sign Leandro Trossard
Monday 2 September 2024 22:58, UK
DAILY MAIL
Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is set to miss close to two months with the fractured shoulder suffered in his first training session after joining.
Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles has seen his contract at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr terminated after just 12 months at the club.
Angel Di Maria has taken a fresh swipe at former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal by naming him the worst manager he has ever played for.
THE SUN
Gareth Southgate is the odds-on favourite to replace Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United hot-seat.
Casemiro has won the immediate backing of Manchester United team-mates after his much-criticised display in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Old Trafford.
Raheem Sterling met his new Arsenal team-mates for the first time in the dressing room in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw with Brighton.
THE TIMES
Mark Bowen and Reading are locked in a legal dispute after the League One club terminated his contract as their head of football operations over his recent ban for betting on football.
SCOTTISH SUN
Stuart Armstrong has been offered a deal to join Vancouver Whitecaps.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is expected to be fit for Celtic's return to action against Hearts on September 14.