Man Utd chief executive Omar Berrada tells staff the aim is to win Premier League in 2028 - Paper Talk

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has told staff that the aim is to win the Premier League title in 2028, for the 150th anniversary of the club being formed.

Image: Omar Berrada (r) has been tasked with restoring Man Utd to former glories, alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth

THE TELEGRAPH

The Premier League has been forced to shelve a proposed change to its financial rules amid the impending outcome of its legal battle with Manchester City over the regulations.

THE GUARDIAN

Sean Dyche said he is determined to manage Everton at their new stadium next season but admitted there are no guarantees over his future should the Friedkin Group take control.

THE DAILY MAIL

Newcastle have had a breakthrough in contract talks with England winger Anthony Gordon.

THE TIMES

Manchester City appear to have secured a potentially significant victory in their legal battle with the Premier League over the rules designed to limit how much associated parties can pay clubs in sponsorship.

The Premier League spent nearly £50m on legal costs last season - six times the amount it had budgeted for.

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United can turn Joshua Zirkzee into a striker who can solve their goalscoring problems, despite his slow start to life at Old Trafford.

METRO

Manuel Locatelli insists he has no regrets about rejecting a move to Arsenal three years ago, but does have praise for Mikel Arteta and his side.

Enzo Zidane, son of legendary footballer Zinedine Zidane, has retired from the game aged just 29 after failing to find a new club.

DAILY RECORD

St Johnstone have made their moves to talk to Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch.