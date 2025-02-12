Erik ten Hag set to be thrown career lifeline after Man Utd stint by Dutch giants Feyenoord - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag is set to be thrown a career lifeline by Dutch giants Feyenoord, according to reports.

Manchester United are set to axe up to 200 more staff in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's latest brutal cost-cutting move.

Benjamin Mendy has joined FC Zurich in a shock free transfer.

Lucas Paqueta's uncle is facing up to six years in prison in Brazil if found guilty of alleged match-fixing.

Pierluigi Collina, arguably the world's greatest-ever referee, has proposed a major rule change to penalty kicks, insisting that the attackers should not be allowed to take advantage of a rebound if the initial shot is saved.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will be assessed after suffering a muscular injury during the team's Dubai training camp.

The prospect of Europe's top clubs playing competitive fixtures in the US has taken a step forward following news of a huge potential change in how UEFA sells the commercial and media rights to its club competitions.

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says forward Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a broken nose and concussion in an incident during the FA Cup victory over Exeter.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez was reportedly in very advanced talks with Al Nassr last month as the striker closed in on a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronnie O'Sullivan pulled out of the Welsh Open hours before his first-round tie with Jamie Clarke, leaving hoards of fans in Llandudno bitterly disappointed.

Warren Gatland has spoken out after leaving his job as Wales head coach midway through the Six Nations. The 61-year-old has overseen a dismal run of form, with Wales losing their last 14 matches.

The WTA has confirmed that Stefano Vukov, the former coach of Elena Rybakina, will remain banned from the Tour after an investigation into his behaviour towards the world No 5.

DAILY MAIL

Michail Antonio is reportedly flying to Dubai to begin the next stage of his car accident recovery.

An investigation into how 1,600 Rangers fans infiltrated home sections of Old Trafford for last month's Europa League clash has determined that only a handful of Manchester United supporters can take some blame for the chaos.

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu's long-term fitness is of growing concern with the prospect of a second knee operation explored by the club.

Lisandro Martinez is set to have surgery this week to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

DAILY MIRROR

Some Manchester United players are said to have discussed whether or not Ruben Amorim would be best served by tweaking his tactical approach.

Vitalii Mykolenko still wakes up every day and has to make a nervous phone call to his parents.

The FA and the match referee have detailed the extent of the tunnel bust-up involving Newcastle and Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

English rugby union bosses are considering a "rookie league" that could be introduced at U20 level as soon as next season, with new data reinforcing the belief that the best youngsters in the country are still not playing enough.

Warren Gatland waived a potential six-figure settlement to leave his role as Wales head coach after deciding he was no longer the right person to lead the national team

THE TIMES

Manchester United staff have been left stunned by the "brutal" dismissal of the club's long-serving head of team operations as part of the restructuring by Ineos at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made a number of cutbacks at Old Trafford

Wimbledon insists there are no plans to change the mixed doubles format at this year's championships after the US Open announced a transformation of its event into a two-day warm-up for singles players with a top prize of $1m (£806,000).

The government must tell the ICC "either obey your own rules on gender equality and let Afghan women play, or you obey the Taliban", the chair of the parliamentary committee for culture, media and sport has said.

London Irish have moved a significant step towards a return to professional rugby after the club was bought out of administration by a consortium led by Eddie Jordan, the Formula 1 entrepreneur.

THE GUARDIAN

Clubs should think twice before doing transfer deals with those in the Saudi Pro League, according to the Welsh side The New Saints, who claim they are yet to receive a penny after selling their star striker Brad Young to the Saudi club Al Orobah last summer.

EVENING STANDARD

A Tottenham supporters' group has organised a protest against the club's ownership before and after Sunday's home game against Manchester United.

Chelsea have signed 16-year-old wonderkid Dastan Satpaev, with the Kazakhstani forward to join the Blues when he turns 18.

DAILY RECORD

Manuel Neuer says it is an honour to share the Celtic Park stage with Kasper Schmeichel.