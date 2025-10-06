Fulham's Marco Silva a long-term target for Nottingham Forest as club weigh up Ange Postecoglou decision - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Marco Silva is a long-term target for Nottingham Forest even though any approach for the Fulham manager is unlikely to happen before the end of the season, as Forest weigh up whether to sack Ange Postecoglou during the international break.

The unnamed woman at the centre of the Christian Horner scandal has been paid £3m to leave Red Bull, according to sources connected to the team.

Crystal Palace are planning to offer Adam Wharton improved terms and a potential release clause as Liverpool and Real Madrid continue to show interest in the midfielder.

A Sunderland fan found a mouse in the away end at Old Trafford on Saturday in another woe for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United.

Memphis Depay has had his passport stolen in Brazil and will miss Holland's game against Malta.

THE SUN

Trabzonspor have told Andre Onana's camp they would love to sign him permanently, despite his loan deal being without an option or obligation to buy.

Manchester United are still hopeful Lisandro Martinez will play again this calendar year.

Jonny Clayton almost quit darts after his dad died but now vows he is getting back to his best.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers would need to convince Steven Gerrard to return because he has serious reservations about the state of the squad.

Rattled Rangers top brass called an emergency board meeting this afternoon as they kick-off the hunt for Russell Martin's successor.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's head of academy recruitment Luke Fedorenko will leave the club having accepted an offer to work for a major football agency.

Arsenal are in discussions over extending their sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda.

