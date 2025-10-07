Harry Maguire wants to stay at Manchester United but will have to accept a pay cut - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

talkSPORT

Harry Maguire wants to stay at Manchester United - but is likely to have to take a hefty pay-cut in order to do so, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Bournemouth are braced for serious interest from England's biggest clubs in Antoine Semenyo if he continues his stunning form.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is keen to return to the dugout at the earliest opportunity.

Image: Bournemouth are prepared for serious interest in Antoine Semenyo.

DAILY MAIL

Joshua Zirkzee's frustration with his current situation at Manchester United has reached a point where he is looking for an exit route in January.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Arsenal and England star Jack Wilshere is one of the leading contenders for the top job at Luton Town after the Hatters parted ways with Matt Bloomfield on Monday.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's under-21s and U18s set to be housed in temporary cabins in the players' car park as no plans were made for their inclusion in the revamped training complex.

THE TELEGRAPH

Gregor Townsend has begun spearheading recruitment at Newcastle Red Bulls, with Tom Willis and Ben White emerging as players of interest.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hearts plan to resist any attempt by Rangers to lure head coach Derek McInnes to Ibrox.

