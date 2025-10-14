Rangers eye former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as candidate to replace Russell Martin - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Rangers have spoken to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bo Svensson as candidates to replace Russell Martin.

Liverpool are set to bank a Premier League-record shirt sponsorship deal, with the club looking for £70m a year from their next agreement.

THE DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are considering extending midfielder Casemiro's contract beyond this season, but only if he takes a cut in wages.

Nottingham Forest are likely to revert to a more conservative style of play if they decide to move on from Ange Postecoglou.

THE TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have no concern over the future of Moises Caicedo following the player's public sacking of his agent Manuel Sierra.

THE GUARDIAN

Cardiff City have defended their pest control policy after a rat halted play during the second half of Wales' World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will likely miss this month's El Clasico against Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.