Rangers eye former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as candidate to replace Russell Martin - Paper Talk
Plus: Liverpool are looking to secure a record-breaking shirt sponsorship deal from their next agreement; Man Utd will consider extending Casemiro's contract but only if the player takes a pay-cut; Chelsea are relaxed about Moises Caicedo's future despite the public sacking of his agent
Tuesday 14 October 2025 22:47, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Rangers have spoken to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bo Svensson as candidates to replace Russell Martin.
Liverpool are set to bank a Premier League-record shirt sponsorship deal, with the club looking for £70m a year from their next agreement.
THE DAILY MAIL
Manchester United are considering extending midfielder Casemiro's contract beyond this season, but only if he takes a cut in wages.
Nottingham Forest are likely to revert to a more conservative style of play if they decide to move on from Ange Postecoglou.
THE TELEGRAPH
Chelsea have no concern over the future of Moises Caicedo following the player's public sacking of his agent Manuel Sierra.
THE GUARDIAN
Cardiff City have defended their pest control policy after a rat halted play during the second half of Wales' World Cup qualifier against Belgium.
THE ATHLETIC
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will likely miss this month's El Clasico against Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.