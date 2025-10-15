Elliot Anderson: Chelsea likely to rival Man City's £75m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and football transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Manchester City are plotting a £75m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson next summer but are likely to face stiff competition from Chelsea for the 22-year-old England international - Daily Express.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has moved above Brighton's Carlos Baleba on Manchester United's transfer wishlist - The i.

Image: The back page of Thursday's Daily Express

Chelsea have no concern over the future of Moises Caicedo following the midfielder's split from former agent Manuel Sierra - The Telegraph.

Paris Saint-Germain are holding contract negotiations with Bradley Barcola after the France forward attracted interest from several clubs including Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the summer - L'Equipe

Joshua Zirkzee could be offered an escape route from Manchester United by Roma, who are monitoring his situation before a potential January loan bid - The Times.

Kevin Muscat took a step closer to becoming the next Rangers head coach when his main rival for the position, Danny Rohl, pulled out of the running - The Times.

Manchester United are optimistic that a deal for land around Old Trafford, that would pave the way for their new stadium, will be struck - Daily Mail.

Image: The back page of the Thursday's Daily Mirror

A controversial new 'salary cap' which some believe will destroy the Premier League could become a reality as early as next month - Daily Mail.

Harry Kane has said that his penalty heartbreak against France at the last World Cup has changed him as a player and given him extra motivation to lead England to glory at the tournament next summer - The Guardian.

Manchester United will look into changing the perimeter of the Old Trafford pitch to avoid the risk of injury to players - The Sun.

Noussair Mazraoui could be back for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield - The Sun.

Donald Trump has claimed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would move World Cup matches from certain cities if the US president decides they are "unsafe", and said that he would be prepared to strip Los Angeles of the 2028 Olympics - The Times.

The mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, implied the city was ready for a face-off with US president Donald Trump over his claim he could order FIFA to remove World Cup games from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, 22 miles south west of the city - The Guardian.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol gives an update on Donald Trump's recent threat to remove 2026 World Cup games from Boston.

Premier League clubs are expected to take the knee ahead of kick-off for the next two rounds of fixtures, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has said - The Athletic.

RUGBY

George Ford has turned down offers from overseas and the rebel R360 league to sign a new three-year contract at Sale Sharks, driven by a desire to prolong his England career - The Times.

FORMULA 1

George Russell will remain with ­Mercedes for next season but the length of the contracts signed by the Briton and his team-mate, Kimi Antonelli, have not been specified, potentially leaving the F1 team open to once more pursue Red Bull's Max ­Verstappen for 2027 - The Guardian.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has said it will be at least a decade until he is ready to lead the European Ryder Cup team - The Times.

Rory McIlroy is eager to shift discussion of last month's Ryder Cup from the dominant theme of unruly spectators to the "incredible" strength of Europe's display - The Guardian.

